India vs Ireland, 2024 T20 World Cup Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

India will be up against Ireland in match number eight of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 5. This will be the first match for both teams in Group A.

Rohit Sharma-led Team India had decent preparations for the main tournament as they beat Bangladesh by 60 runs in the warm-up match played in New York. Batting first, the Men in Blue put up 182-5 on the board as Rishabh Pant smashed 53 off 32, while Hardik Pandya hit 40* off 23. With the ball, Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Dube claimed two scalps each.

Ireland went down to Sri Lanka by 41 runs in their warm-up match in Florida. Bowling first, the Irish side held the Lankans to 163-8 as Barry McCarthy and Joshua Little claimed two wickets each. In the chase, Ireland were bowled out for 122 as only Curtis Campher and Paul Stirling crossed the 20-run mark.

India vs Ireland, 2024 T20 World Cup telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of the India vs Ireland 2024 T20 World Cup matches will be available on the Star Sports network channels.

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the India vs Ireland match can be watched on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The India vs Ireland T20 World Cup match will begin at 8:00 PM IST [10:30 AM local time].

IND vs IRE, 2024 T20 World Cup live streaming in India

The live streaming of the India vs Ireland 2024 T20 World Cup match can be followed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website.

Disney+ Hotstar has confirmed that fans can watch the live streaming of all T20 World Cup games for free by downloading the mobile app. Those watching the matches on the Disney+ Hotstar website must have a subscription or will have to purchase one.

