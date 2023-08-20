India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Team India will face Ireland at The Village, Dublin on Sunday, August 20 in the second T20I of the three-match series. Having gained the crucial 1-0 lead with a close win in the opening T20I, the Men in Blue will now be keen to seal the series with a match in hand.

The comeback of Jasprit Bumrah was the big talking point from the first match and the pace bowler lived up to all the hype generated. He claimed two wickets in his very first over on return to international cricket and was named Player of the Match for his figures of 2/24.

Another pacer, Prasidh Krishna, who was handed his T20I debut on his international comeback, also impressed, registering figures of 2/32. Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi also grabbed his opportunity and picked up two wickets, without giving away too many runs.

There isn’t much to talk about the batting as India only got to play 6.5 overs in which they did enough to stay ahead of the DRS target.

Today's IND vs IRE toss result

Ireland have won the toss and have decided to bowl first. Skipper Paul Stirling said:

“Looks a good surface, hopefully it plays well. Usually a high-scoring venue here.”

Both India and Ireland are going into the match with unchanged playing XIs.

IND vs IRE - Today's match playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (w), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Ravi Bishnoi

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White

Today's IND vs IRE pitch report

The pitch in Malahide more often than not has decent amount of runs in it. Batters will be looking forward to put up good scores. However, there is something in it for bowlers as well as seen in the first match.

Today's IND vs IRE match players list

India squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Shahbaz Ahmed

Ireland squad: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Fionn Hand, Craig Young, Theo van Woerkom, Ross Adair

IND vs IRE - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Paul Reynolds, Roly Black

TV umpire: Jareth McCready

Match Referee: Graham McCrea