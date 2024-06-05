India vs Ireland Match Prediction: Who will win today's 2024 T20 World Cup match?

After witnessing run-scoring sprees throughout the 2024 Indian Premier League, Team India and their fans could be in for a change-up when they commence their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign. The pitch at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York has had a lot in it for the bowlers, and the Men in Blue will be tested when they face off against Ireland in their first match of the tournament on Wednesday, June 5.

Head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma acknowledged the same when they addressed the media ahead of the encounter. Batting might not be easy in New York, and India will need to select their side accordingly.

Ireland, meanwhile, will have an eye on progressing from a tough group that also includes USA, Canada and Pakistan. Paul Stirling and Co. come into this game on the back of a win in a tri-series against Scotland and the Netherlands, where they went unbeaten in four matches to finish atop the standings.

Trending

Before that, the Irish pushed Pakistan to the limit in a three-match T20I series, even securing the first game to take an early lead. While Babar Azam and his men held on for the series victory, it was a hugely encouraging performance from a talented side.

Ireland know a thing or two about spoiling parties at World Cups, while India's T20I form hasn't been too convincing over the last few years. The favorites are obvious, but this game might not be as straightforward as it seems.

2024 T20 World Cup: India look to secure smooth passage into Super 8 stage

India v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Semi Final

Ireland have a lot of players in form. Barring captain Paul Stirling, who has struggled with fitness and form of late, their batters have gelled well together. Lorcan Tucker and Andy Balbirnie are in sizzling form, while Harry Tector and Stirling are capable of coming up with match-winning displays.

Ireland's strength lies in their middle order, which features several talented, in-form all-rounders. Curtis Campher, George Dockrell and Gareth Delany add batting firepower and quality bowling, with Josh Little leading a pace attack capable of being deadly in the right conditions.

That said, though, India should be able to get over the line in this encounter. They have several quality bowlers, and most of their batters are in decent form. If Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli can see off the powerplay, the Men in Blue will bank on the abundance of talent in their ranks to see off the Irish.

This isn't a straightforward game. Given the conditions and the opposition, India will be seriously tested. It won't be a surprise if they are pushed to the limit, but they'll be gutted if they don't come away with the win.

Prediction: India to win Match 8 of 2024 T20 World Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback