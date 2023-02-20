India vs Ireland, Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

India Women will be up against Ireland Women in the 18th Match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. This is a Group B fixture which will be played at St George's Park, Gqeberha.

India are placed second in Group B with two wins in three matches and will be looking to seal their spot in the semi-finals with a win. After winning their first two matches, against Pakistan and West Indies, comfortably, India suffered a disappointing 11-run defeat against England in their previous T20 World Cup fixture.

They restricted England to 151 runs courtesy of a brilliant five-wicket haul for Renuka Singh. However, India managed to put only 140/5 on the board despite a half-century from Smriti Mandhana and a quickfire 47-run knock from the in-form Richa Ghosh.

They have a strong batting lineup, but the middle-order has been inconsistent and will need to step up to put up a big total on the board. Renuka's five-wicket haul in the previous match shows that the Indian bowling attack is also in good form and will look to restrict Ireland to a low total.

Ireland, on the other hand, are already out of contention from the race for the semis. They have lost all of their three matches and will now aim to end their T20 World Cup journey on a high note.

In their previous fixture, they suffered a six-wicket defeat against West Indies. Batting first, they managed to put up a decent total of 137/9 on the board courtesy of a 61-run knock from Orla Prendergast. They managed to push the game until the last over, but West Indies held their nerves to clinch the win with one ball remaining.

India can expect a tough challenge from Ireland, who will be playing for pride after being knocked out of the T20 World Cup. Their batting has struggled to put up big totals, and they will need to come up with a better plan to score runs against the Indian bowlers. Their bowling attack will also have to be at their best to restrict India's in-form batters.

India Women vs Ireland Women Match Details

Match: India Women vs Ireland Women, Match 18, Group B, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Date and Time: February 20, 2022, Saturday, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: St George's Park, Gqeberha

India Women vs Ireland Women Pitch Report

St George's Park is known for its batting-friendly wicket, with something in it for the bowlers as well. The pitch generally favors the team batting first, as chasing can become difficult in the latter stages of the game.

The surface tends to offer some assistance to swing bowlers in the early part of the innings, and the spinners can come into play as the match progresses. Weather conditions can also play a crucial role in the pitch's behavior, with overcast conditions aiding swing bowling.

India Women vs Ireland Women Weather Forecast

The weather is predicted to be cloudy, and we can expect some showers during the match. The temperature will be in the range of 22-26°C.

India Women vs Ireland Women Probable XIs

India Women

We predict India to go unchanged for their last league game of the T20 World Cup.

Probable XI

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Shikha Pandey, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur

Ireland Women

Ireland are also expected to go with an unchanged team

Probable XI

Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Mary Waldron (wk), Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire

India Women vs Ireland Women Match Prediction

India are the clear favorites to win this T20 World Cup match against Ireland. Their batters have been in good form, with Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh playing well in the tournament so far.

They have enough firepower to put up a big total on the board. India's bowling attack has also been impressive and is expected to bundle out the Irish batters easily.

Prediction: India Women to win this clash.

India Women vs Ireland Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

