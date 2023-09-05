The first-ever India vs Nepal match is done and dusted. India won the Asia Cup 2023 contest quite comfortably on Monday (September 4). Half-centuries from Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma inspired the Men in Blue to a 10-wicket win at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

India opted to field first after winning the toss. The Indian fielders dropped three catches in the first five overs, allowing Nepal to race to 65 in the first 10 overs. India made a comeback after the powerplay ended and bowled Nepal out for 230 runs.

Due to rain interruption, India's target was revised to 145 in 23 overs. Gill and Sharma ensured India won the match in 20.1 overs. Here's a look at the summer, scorecard and top records from this Asia Cup 2023 contest.

Full list of award winners in India vs Nepal game of Asia Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma was adjudged the Player of the Match for his magnificent batting performance in the second innings. Sharma started slowly and seemed to struggle a bit in the middle. He batted better after the rain break and ended up scoring 74 runs from 59 deliveries.

Sharma's innings consisted of six fours and five sixes. He batted at a strike rate of 125.42. Although the conditions were tricky for batting, Sharma tackled the Nepal bowlers well and helped India win by 10 wickets.

Player of the Match: Rohit Sharma (74* off 59)

Catch of the Match: Ishan Kishan (to dismiss Sompal Kami off Mohammad Shami)

IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 Match Scorecard

Scorecard of India vs Nepal match in Asia Cup 2023 (Image: Sportskeeda)

Nepal scored 230 runs in the first innings. Opener Aasif Sheikh top-scored for the debutants with a 97-ball 58. Sheikh struggled to score runs at the start, but he hit eight fours and recorded a half-century against India. Ravindra Jadeja was the best bowler for India, with figures of 3/40.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill faced 20.1 overs and scored 147 runs without losing their wicket. Sharma aggregated 74 runs, while Gill remained unbeaten on 67. Kushal Malla maintained an economy rate of 3.67 in his three-over spell of 0/11.

IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023: Top records and stats from India vs Nepal game

It was the first-ever match between India and Nepal in men's cricket at the senior level. Nepal captain Rohit Paudel mentioned at the toss that it was the biggest day for his team, and they impressed a lot of fans with their approach in the Asia Cup 2023 contest.

Multiple records were created during the India vs Nepal match. Here's a list of the top ones:

Rohit Sharma became the first Indian captain to win two ODIs by 10 wickets. Previously, India beat England by 10 wickets under Sharma's captaincy in 2022. Rohit Sharma broke Suresh Raina's record for most sixes in Asia Cup by an Indian. Raina hit 18, while Sharma has 22 now. Rohit Sharma broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most 50+ scores by an Indian in Asia Cup. Tendulkar had nine, while Sharma has 10 now. Aasif Sheikh became the first Nepal batter to score a 50 in Asia Cup matches. Also, Sheikh and Kushal Bhurtel became the first Nepalese pair to add 1,000 partnership runs in ODIs.