India vs Netherlands Highlights, 2023 World Cup: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 45 Ft. Virat Kohli

Team India made it a record nine wins in a row to end the league phase of the 2023 World Cup with a gigantic win over the Netherlands at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 12.

Batting first, India put on a mammoth 410/4 on the board, thanks to fifties from the top order and centuries from Shreyas Iyer (128*) and KL Rahul (102). In return, the Dutch couldn't really provide a fight as they were bundled out for 250, handing the hosts a massive 160-run victory margin.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the game that grabbed the attention of fans on social media:

#3 KL Rahul with fastest ODI World Cup hundred for India

Indian captain Rohit Sharma had scored his hundred against Afghanistan off just 63 balls, bringing up the fastest century for the Men in Blue in the history of World Cups. However, KL Rahul bettered that tally in Bengaluru, getting to his hundred off just 62 balls against the Dutch.

In the final over of the Indian innings, Rahul smashed the first ball for a massive six over long-on and then on the very next ball, used his trademark wristy flick for another six. He showed that he had the game to not just arrest a collapse, but also accelerate when needed.

#2 Virat Kohli picking up an ODI wicket after 9 years

Crowds around the country wanted to see Virat Kohli bowl and the ones in Bengaluru were lucky to witness the star batter finally getting a chance to roll his arm over. Kohli dismissed Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards and picked up his first ODI wicket in nine long years.

It was a delivery heading down the leg side and Edwards tried to flick it. However, he could only feather it to wicketkeeper KL Rahul, who was thrilled as he completed the catch. The whole crowd went in delirium and even Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma was ecstatic. Virat and Anushka looked at each other and celebrated their hearts out.

#1 Rohit Sharma seals a win with ball in hand

It was arguably the perfect game for India to try their part-time bowling options, especially with no sixth specialist bowler available in the XI. Alongside Kohli, even the likes of Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav rolled their arm over.

Rohit Sharma then brought himself into the attack in the 48th over. He was first hit for a massive six by Teja Nidamanuru. However, on the very next ball, Rohit gave the ball a nice flight from over the wicket and made the batter fetch it from outside the off-stump.

Nidamanuru took the bait and could only mistime it straight into the hands of mid-on. Fans were delighted to see both Rohit and Kohli in the wickets column.

