India vs Netherlands Match Prediction: Who will win today's 2023 World Cup match?

One team is at the top of the 2023 World Cup points table, and the other is at the bottom. Fans may have anticipated a more exciting conclusion, but the final four have already been decided, and a rather skewed contest at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium will round off the league stage on Sunday, November 12.

India and the Netherlands are the two sides who will lock horns in Match 45. While the Men in Blue have already booked a spot in the first semifinal against New Zealand in a repeat of their 2019 last-four clash, the Dutchmen have an outside chance of qualifying for the Champions Trophy.

India and the Netherlands have played only two matches against each other before in ODIs. Interestingly, both have been in World Cups, with the last one taking place in the 2011 edition - a tournament the Men in Blue went on to win at home.

Will history repeat itself in 2023? With eight wins from eight matches, and most of them being in utterly dominant fashion, Rohit Sharma and Co. are flying high. They will be keen on keeping their momentum going in the final league clash, especially at a venue as decorated as the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

World Cup 2023: India the outright favorites against bottom-placed Netherlands

Scott Edwards will need to tap into every bit of experience at his disposal

The Netherlands' batters haven't stepped up in the 2023 World Cup. Only two men have scored more than 200 runs - Sybrand Engelbrecht and Scott Edwards - and no one has breached the three-figure mark yet.

While Netherlands will want to bow out of the competition on a high, their task couldn't get any tougher against the table-toppers, who have been completely ruthless while dealing with all the opposition this year. India are also unlikely to rest players, given that they've had a week off since their thumping win over South Africa.

While the Dutch bowlers have had a comparatively productive tournament, the Chinnaswamy Stadium won't be forgiving at all, especially against a batting lineup with nothing to lose.

Anything can happen in a game of cricket, but India are the clear favorites to come away with two points. The Netherlands will need a miracle to prevent the hosts from finishing the league stage unbeaten.

Prediction: India to win Match 45 of the 2023 World Cup.

Poll : Will India finish the league stage unbeaten? Yes No 0 votes