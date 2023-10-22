India vs New Zealand, 2023 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

It is a battle between two red-hot teams, India and New Zealand, who will lock horns in Match 21 of the ongoing ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023. The much-awaited fixture is scheduled to be played at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22.

It should be a blockbuster affair as both sides have been the teams to beat so far. Neither of the two have endured even a single defeat in the tournament and are currently on top of the points table.

Ahead of the India vs New Zealand game, here's a look at the pitch report, weather forecast, probable XIs, and live streaming details for the match.

India vs New Zealand: 2023 World Cup Match Details

Match Details: India vs New Zealand, Match 21, 2023 World Cup

Date and Time: October 22, 2023, Sunday; 2:00 pm IST

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, Dharamsala

India vs New Zealand: Pitch Report

HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala [Getty Images]

After their previous game in Pune, India will move north and take the field at the scenic HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. The venue, which is surrounded by mountains, has already hosted three 2023 ODI World Cup matches.

The venue has provided some great cricketing pitches in the tournament thus far. With small-sized boundaries, batters have made merry, while fast bowlers have also generated enough help off the deck.

The team winning the toss might look to bowl first to take advantage of the dew factor in the second innings.

India vs New Zealand: Weather Forecast

The HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala [Getty Images]

The previous match (South Africa vs Netherlands) hosted by Dharamsala was reduced to a 43-over per side affair due to rain in the evening.

While the forthcoming clash might also see some clouds hovering around, there is almost no chance of precipitation during the match time.

As the game progresses, some breezy winds are expected to make their presence felt inside the ground. The temperature will flutter around 14 degrees Celsius, with the humidity levels expected to be approximately 55 percent.

India vs New Zealand: Probable XIs

India Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand Probable XI

Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C&wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman/Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

India vs New Zealand 2023 World Cup Match Prediction

Virat Kohli raising his bat after India's win vs Bangladesh [Getty Images]

While New Zealand have had a psychological edge over India in ICC matches, the current Indian team has almost all their boxes checked off.

Although both sides have won four matches each, it would be fair to say that the hosts have trounced stronger oppositions comparatively. While taking no credit away from the Kiwi unit, they are yet to be truly tested in the ongoing competition.

India, who have been on a roll for some time now, will look to continue playing their self-assured brand of cricket. While the match can be tightly contested, expect the Rohit Sharma-led side to come out victorious.

Prediction: India to beat New Zealand in the 2023 ODI World Cup match

India vs New Zealand: Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Gold, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).