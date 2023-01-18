India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Before Team India could even finish savoring their 3-0 triumph over Sri Lanka at home, their next opponents had arrived. The Men in Blue annihilated the Lankans only on Sunday, January 15. On Wednesday, January 18, they take on New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, which marks the start of a white-ball series featuring three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Considering the unrelenting schedule, both teams will be without some of their key players for the series. India have given a break to batter KL Rahul and spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel due to personal reasons. At a press conference ahead of the first match, Team India captain Rohit Sharma confirmed that Ishan Kishan will bat in the middle order as the side’s keeper-batter. Shreyas Iyer’s injury also opens up another slot in the batting.

The Kiwis have decided to rest two of their most senior players in Kane Williamson and Tim Southee. Left-arm seamer Trent Boult, who has given up his central contract, is also not part of the team. The visitors will be led by Tom Latham, with Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, and Lockie Ferguson likely to be their key players.

Today's IND vs NZ toss result

India have won the toss and opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, Rohit Sharma said:

“Looks a good pitch, a little dry. We want to bowl under lights and defend scores.”

With Rahul and Axar unavailable for the series and Shreyas out with injuries, India have made a few changes to their playing XI from their last game against Sri Lanka.

Shardul Thakur is back, as is Hardik Pandya. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are playing as well.

IND vs NZ - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.

Today's IND vs New Zealand pitch report

According to Murali Kartik, it’s a nice straw-colored surface; light grass but pretty evenly rolled. The average first-innings score here is 278. Batting first or second is immaterial. What is important is the make-up of the side. The curator says it's generally pretty cool in the evening, but there is not enough dew to suggest batting second is an option.

Today's IND vs NZ match players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Srikar Bharat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar.

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (c & wk), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Doug Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Henry Shipley.

IND vs NZ - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Anil Chaudhary, Nitin Menon

TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

