India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

India and New Zealand are set to face off in the first game of the three-match T20I series on Friday, January 27. The JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi will host the encounter.

India will be captained by Hardik Pandya in the absence of Rohit Sharma. Hardik has already led the Men in Blue in a couple of series, one of which was against the Black Caps last year. The squad he has at his disposal is relatively young, but there’s no dearth of talent.

Prithvi Shaw will be looking to prove a point after not donning the national colors since July 2021. Suryakumar Yadav was ICC’s T20 Player of the Year in 2022 and a lot will depend on him. Shivam Mavi was exceptional in the series against Sri Lanka earlier this month.

Mavi also showed that he can play big shots and is no mug with the bat. Arshdeep Singh is the most experienced among the fast bowlers and will be required both with the new ball and at the death. One of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal is likely to play.

New Zealand will be captained by Mitchell Santner as neither Kane Williamson nor Tim Southee is present for the series. Devon Conway and Michael Bracewell scored hundreds in the ODI series and need to carry on from where they left off in the 20-over format.

India vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I

Date and Time: January 27, 2023, Friday, 07:00 pm IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

India vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch in Ranchi has historically been an excellent one for batting. A fairly high-scoring match seems to be on the cards. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for teams. Bowlers may not have a lot of room for error.

India vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 19-degree Celsius mark with humidity in the high-60s.

India vs New Zealand Probable XIs

India

Ishan Kishan (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (C), Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand

Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner/Jacob Duffy

India vs New Zealand Match Prediction

The two teams are pretty equally-matched and it’s hard to pick a winner. However, the Black Caps have more experience in their lineup compared to India. It won’t be surprising if the Kiwis win the series opener.

Prediction: New Zealand to win the match.

India vs New Zealand TV and Live Streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

