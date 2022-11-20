With the first match of the India vs New Zealand T20I series being washed out due to rain, the teams will be hoping for some play in the second game in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, November 20. Having tasted disappointment in their respective T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals, the Men in Blue and the Kiwis are looking to press the restart button.

The last time the Men in Blue were in New Zealand in 2020, they registered a memorable 5-0 whitewash in the five-match T20I series. However, Team India took on the Kiwis with a full-strength squad back then. On the current tour, seniors like skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been rested. All-rounder Hardik Pandya thus gets an opportunity to lead the team and present his case as a full-time leader in the T20I format.

New Zealand have stuck with Kane Williamson as captain despite his struggles in the World Cup. At the same time, they have left out veterans Martin Guptill and Trent Boult. Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips will be two batters to watch out for from the hosts’ camp, given their liking for playing aggressive cricket.

Today's IND vs NZ toss result

New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson explained:

“It's been under covers for a large part, and also potentially some weather around.”

With no Trent Boult, Adam Milne gets a chance in the playing XI. India have picked Rishabh Pant ahead of Sanju Samson as their keeper-batter. Mohammed Siraj also gets a game ahead of Umran Malik.

IND vs NZ - Today's match playing XIs

India: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (w), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Fergu

Today's IND vs NZ pitch report

According to Ajay Jadeja, normally the pitch is dry and brown. It still looks hard, but there is a little extra grass on there. There could be a bit of grip and spin as well. With no sun coming out, the pitch is going to stay the same.

Today's IND vs NZ match players list

India: Hardik Pandya (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel.

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi.

IND vs NZ - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Wayne Knights

TV umpire: Chris Brown

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe

