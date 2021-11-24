India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

India and New Zealand are all set to square off in the first match of their two-game Test series. The match gets underway on Thursday, November 25, at the Green Park, Kanpur.

The hosts, led by Ajinkya Rahane, don’t have quite a few of their mainstream players in their ranks. Virat Kohli, their regular skipper, will be joining the squad for the second Test in Mumbai. Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma aren’t available either.

Rubbing salt into their wounds, KL Rahul has also been ruled out of the series with a muscle strain. Suryakumar Yadav has been added to their squad. Shreyas Iyer, after impressing in ODIs and T20Is, is all set to make his Test debut on Thursday, as confirmed by Rahane.

New Zealand, on the other hand, must be desperate to make amends after getting whitewashed 0-3 in the T20I series. The fact that Kane Williamson has returned to lead the team will give them a lot of confidence. Ross Taylor is also set to make a comeback after a lengthy break.

Kyle Jamieson didn’t get to play in the T20 World Cup despite being in the squad. But when it comes to Test cricket, he’s made a name for himself. Trent Boult played in the T20I series, but isn’t a part of the red-ball matches. An exciting series seems to be on the cards.

India vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: India vs New Zealand, Match 1

Date and Time: November 25, 2021, Thursday; 9:30 AM IST.

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur.

India vs New Zealand Weather Report

There is no chance of rain throughout the five days of the match and the sun is expected to be out. Hence, an uninterrupted match seems to be in store. The temperature will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark.

India vs New Zealand Pitch Report

Kanpur isn’t an overly high-scoring venue and the pitch tends to help the spinners to a great extent. 603 wickets have gone down in 22 Tests thus far at the venue. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward.

India vs New Zealand Probable XIs

India

In Rahul and Rohit’s absence, Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal are most likely to open the batting. Cheteshwar Pujara and Rahane have had a tough time in Test cricket in the last 12 months and they’ll be looking to make amends. Ashwin, Jadeja and Axar will also hold a lot of importance.

Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav/Ishant Sharma

New Zealand

Tom Latham and Tom Blundell should open the batting for the Kiwis in the first Test. Williamson and Taylor’s experience is expected to lend solidity to their middle-order. Henry Nicholls is also pretty effective with the bat. Ajaz Patel and Neil Wagner are expected to play crucial roles for the visitors as well.

Probable XI: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips/Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel

India vs New Zealand Match Prediction

India have dominated proceedings in the last few years as far as Test cricket at home is concerned, thanks to the fabulous efforts of their spinners and pacers. India should be able to get over the line in the Kanpur Test.

India vs New Zealand TV and Live-streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Hotstar.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will India continue their winning momentum? Yes No 30 votes so far