India vs New Zealand 2020 | 1st ODI, Hamilton: India's predicted playing XI and key players

Prithvi Shaw will make his ODI debut in Hamilton

After the resounding victory in the T20 series, India will look to extend its purple patch against New Zealand in the ODI series as well. After taking an unassailable lead of 0-3 in the T20 series, the team management decided to rest some key players for the last two games. Most of the rested players are expected to start in the playing XI.

Openers | KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw

In a major setback for India, Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the remainder of the New Zealand tour because of the calf injury that took place in the final T20 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Prithvi Shaw is set to get his maiden ODI cap in Sharma's absence.

Middle-order | Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey

Virat Kohli will comeback to the playing XI and lead the side. Shreyas Iyer will look to cement his place in the ODI side by putting up an impressive performance against the Kiwis. A key decision that India will have to make is whether they want KL Rahul to continue keeping the wickets or they want to recall the struggling Rishabh Pant. Pant would be low on confidence after warming the bench during the entire T20 series and he might get a look in. Manish Pandey might keep his place in the side after a couple of decent knocks in the T20 series.

All-rounder | Ravindra Jadeja

India is likely to play with a lone all-rounder in Ravindra Jadeja. Shivam Dube might be overlooked after a dismal show in the T20 series.

Bowlers | Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, M.Shami, Navdeep Saini

Yuzvendra Chahal is once again likely to get the nod ahead of fellow spinner Kuldeep Yadav. India is likely to go with the pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Navdeep Saini, which means Shardul Thakur will be the unlucky one to miss out.

Key players | KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja

KL Rahul has been in stunning form off late and was even adjourned the man of the series in the T20 series. In the absence of first-choice openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul will have extra responsibility on his shoulders. With much-improved batting performances off late, Ravindra Jadeja has become indispensable for India in white-ball cricket. Jadeja will be hard to get away with for the Kiwis batsmen, especially in the middle-overs.

Predicted Playing XI

KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini