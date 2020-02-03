New Zealand vs India 2020: 3 Kiwis to watch out for in the ODI Series

Kane Williamson can prove to be the differential

After being drubbed 5-0 in the T20I series, New Zealand will look to get back to winning ways when they lock horns with India in the 50-over format. Unlike the T20I series, the ODI series will comprise of only three games and hence, it will be very important to play well right from the word go.

The Indian team have been unstoppable in the limited-overs formats after the 2019 World Cup but the Kiwis will take inspiration from the fact that they had defeated Virat Kohli and company in the World Cup semi-final as well as the warm-up match played ahead of the mega-event. The Blackcaps will miss their premier fast bowlers owing to injuries but still they have a chance of giving India a run for their money.

Here are the three players from the home side who will be the centre of attention in the ODI series.

Kane Williamson has been the cornerstone of New Zealand ODI team

Skipper Kane Williamson missed the latter half of the T20I series but he shone with the bat in the third T20I game. The right-handed batsman played the best T20I innings of his career to take New Zealand close to the target, however, he could not finish off the match. Williamson is a better player in the 50-over format as he has more time to settle down.

In the 149 ODI matches that he has played, the Tauranga-born batsman has aggregated 6,132 runs at an average of 47.90. His highest score is 148 while he has smashed 13 centuries and 39 fifties. Talking about his performances against India, Williamson has scored 962 runs in 24 games. His average is 40.08 which shows that he loves to play against the Men in Blue.

Hamish Bennett will play his first ODI in 3 years

The right-arm medium-fast bowler from New Zealand, Hamish Bennett made his comeback to the international arena recently. Very few fans may remember that Bennett had played his first Test match against India way back in 2010. He has not played a Test match ever since but hhas represented New Zealand in the other formats.

Speaking of his numbers in ODI cricket, the 32-year-old has picked up 27 wickets in the 16 ODIs that he has featured in. Bennett has been a strike bowler for New Zealand and showcased his wicket-taking abilities in the recently concluded T20I series. In the absence of Trent Boult, the Timaru-based bowler will look to cement his spot in the New Zealand bowling attack with a fine performance against the Indian team.

Tom Latham has a stellar record against India

Wicket-keeper batsman Tom Latham will return to the New Zealand squad for the ODI series, and the left-handed batsman's presence will make a major difference in the home side's batting department. The Kiwis failed to finish off matches in the T20I series but Latham's availability will ensure that the home side does not falter at the last moment.

He has an incredible record against India in ODI cricket. The 27-year-old from Christchurch has played 13 ODI innings versus India where he has aggregated 593 runs at an average of 53.91. Latham has slammed one hundred and four half-centuries in those 13 innings which reflects his supreme consistency. Also, he has scored these runs at a strike rate of 90.53 and hence, the Indian bowlers will have to stay wary of Latham in the ODI series.