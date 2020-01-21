India vs New Zealand 2020: India’s predicted Test squad against Kiwis

The Indian selectors would have also announced India's Test squad for the upcoming New Zealand tour, along with the T20I squad, a couple of days back if it wasn't for doubts over Hardik Pandya's fitness.

Pandya has not played any competitive cricket for the last four months, but the selectors wanted to pick him straight away as he, being a seam-bowling all-rounder, could have proven to be extremely vital in New Zealand.

However, reports suggest that the star all-rounder has yet to get fitness clearance for the Men in Blue's tour of New Zealand and the selectors are now ready to announce the Test squad without him.

There are a couple of changes possible in the Test squad. While KL Rahul is in line to return to the team on the back of a fantastic run of form in limited-overs cricket, pacer Navdeep Saini might also be included as an extra in the fast-bowling contingent.

If Rahul returns, Shubman Gill, who has been the third opener in the Indian squad for the last couple of Test series, will be dropped.

Gill has struggled a little bit with his form in Ranji Trophy this season so far. Keeping the conditions in New Zealand (which are always tricky for a batsman from the subcontinent) in mind, the selectors might prefer Rahul as the third opener as he has not only been in terrific form of late but also has the experience of opening the batting in Test cricket overseas.

As far as Saini is concerned, he would have been the fifth fast bowler in the squad and was likely to replace Kuldeep Yadav as India doesn't need a third spinner for the tour.

However, Ishant Sharma, one of the automatic picks in the squad, injured himself in the Ranji Trophy game yesterday. If the lanky pacer is ruled out of the tour, Yadav might be retained in the squad and India might go ahead with four fast bowlers only (with Saini being the fourth one).

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will also be making a comeback to the Test squad, having recovered from his stress fracture.

Here is India's predicted Test squad for the New Zealand tour:

Virat Kohli (C), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma/Kuldeep Yadav