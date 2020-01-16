×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

India vs New Zealand 2020: Kane Williamson returns as Kiwis announce T20I squad; Hamish Bennett surprise call-up

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Published Jan 16, 2020
Jan 16, 2020 IST

Virat Kohli (left) and Kane Williamson (right)
Virat Kohli (left) and Kane Williamson (right)

New Zealand selection panel announced a 14-member squad to take on India in the upcoming five-match T20I series beginning January 24th. In a surprise call-up, pacer Hamish Bennett benefited from his impressive performances in the ongoing Super Smash T20 League where he has taken 14 wickets at an average of 7.06 in 10 matches. Kane Williamson will be back captaining the side after a hip injury ruled him out of the T20I series against England.

According to New Zealand chief selector Gavin Larsen, Bennett was called keeping in mind the injury crisis that the national side is undergoing currently. Bennett has played 16 ODIs and one Test match for New Zealand. Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry (thumb injury), Doug Bracewell (knee injury), Will Young (shoulder injury), Adam Milne (ankle injury), Tom Latham (finger injury), and Seth Rance (Achilles tendon) will all miss the series. Larsen praised Bennett's all-round bowling prowess and explained how he could be an important cog against the touring Indians.


"We're delighted to have Hamish back in the fold for what will be a huge series against India."
"Over the past few seasons he's consistently been one of the top domestic white-ball bowlers and we've been impressed how he's been able to evolve his game... We all know he brings good pace and bounce but it's the clever variations he's added that make him such a well-rounded T20 bowler."
Hamish Bennett
Hamish Bennett

Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner will form the spin-bowling duet whereas Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, and Scott Kuggeleijn will combine with Hamish Bennett to complete the fast-bowling department. New Zealand A captain Tom Bruce will join the squad for the last two T20Is, replacing Colin de Grandhomme while Jimmy Neesham failed to make it to the squad and will play the series against India A.


"We see both Daryl and Jimmy as important all-rounders in the T20 format. With a travelling squad of just 13 and the need to balance the options for the series, Daryl gets this opportunity against India as a reward for his consistent form for the Black Caps."

Larsen said that the senior side had huge assignments coming up but their main focus will be to concentrate on the T20 WC in Australia later this year.

Advertisement

"The next few weeks will be really intense for our elite male cricketers and we're fully aware of the challenges ahead. We're clearly wanting to win the series in front of us while also considering our wider T20 World Cup campaign plan."

New Zealand T20I Squad

Kane Williamson (c), Hamish Bennett, Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, Tom Bruce (matches 4-5) Colin de Grandhomme (matches 1-3) 

New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Kane Williamson Hamish Bennett
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan, 12:20 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan, 12:20 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Australia in India 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Ireland in West Indies 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Big Bash League
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
India A in New Zealand 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us