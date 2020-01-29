×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

India vs New Zealand 2020: Rohit Sharma breaches new run record in international cricket

Prashanth Satish
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 29 Jan 2020, 21:24 IST

Rohit Sharma is only the fourth Indian opener to score 10,000 international runs.
Rohit Sharma is only the fourth Indian opener to score 10,000 international runs.

Team India's superstar from the super over in the third T20I, Rohit Sharma, reached another milestone after his 65-run knock in Hamilton against New Zealand. Rohit became the fourth ever Indian opener and the 21st player ever to reach 10,000 runs in international cricket.

Rohit was part of a crucial 89-run partnership along with KL Rahul in the game, which gave India a terrific start after being asked to bat first. Rohit hit six fours and three sixes in his 40-ball 65, which was also his 24th half-century in T20Is.

Rohit also becomes the second fastest to reach this milestone, only behind batting great Sachin Tendulkar. He's done it in 219 innings as compared to Tendulkar's 214. He has surpassed the likes of Graham Gooch, Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden to claim the second spot.

Ever since he was assigned the role of an opener by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, Rohit has had a larger impact on the game and is now one of the finest openers going around in World cricket at the moment. The Mumbai batsman, who now opens for India in the longest format as well, would be hoping to extend his run in the coming years.


Published 29 Jan 2020, 21:24 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Today
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe 2020
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
Australia Women in Australia Tour Match 2020
Women's World Twenty20
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
India A in New Zealand 2020
Big Bash League
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us