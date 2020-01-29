India vs New Zealand 2020: Rohit Sharma breaches new run record in international cricket

Rohit Sharma is only the fourth Indian opener to score 10,000 international runs.

Team India's superstar from the super over in the third T20I, Rohit Sharma, reached another milestone after his 65-run knock in Hamilton against New Zealand. Rohit became the fourth ever Indian opener and the 21st player ever to reach 10,000 runs in international cricket.

Rohit was part of a crucial 89-run partnership along with KL Rahul in the game, which gave India a terrific start after being asked to bat first. Rohit hit six fours and three sixes in his 40-ball 65, which was also his 24th half-century in T20Is.

Milestone Alert - Rohit Sharma now has 10K international runs as an opener 👏👏



HITMAN on the go 💪 pic.twitter.com/cVUXdOeWut — BCCI (@BCCI) January 29, 2020

Rohit also becomes the second fastest to reach this milestone, only behind batting great Sachin Tendulkar. He's done it in 219 innings as compared to Tendulkar's 214. He has surpassed the likes of Graham Gooch, Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden to claim the second spot.

Ever since he was assigned the role of an opener by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, Rohit has had a larger impact on the game and is now one of the finest openers going around in World cricket at the moment. The Mumbai batsman, who now opens for India in the longest format as well, would be hoping to extend his run in the coming years.