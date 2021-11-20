IND vs NZ 2021: 5 Indian bowlers who won Man of the Match award on T20I debut

Winning the Man of the Match award on T20I debut is the dream of every cricket player. Performing well in a format like T20 is not everyone's cup of tea, especially for bowlers. Batters take more risks in T20Is than ODIs and Tests, thus making the bowlers' job a little more challenging.

However, not every bowler has crumbled under pressure while playing his first T20I match. Over the last 17 years, there have been many bowlers who not just performed decently but also won the Man of the Match on their T20 international debut.

In this listicle, we look at the five Indian bowlers who have accomplished this feat in T20I cricket history.

#1 Pragyan Ojha, 2009

Pragyan Ojha made his T20I debut in ICC T20 World Cup 2009

Former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha began his T20I career at the grand stage of the ICC T20 World Cup. Ojha donned the Indian T20I jersey for the first time in a group stage match of the T20 World Cup 2009 against Bangladesh in Nottingham.

India batted first and scored 180/5 in 20 overs. In the second innings, Pragyan Ojha took a four-wicket haul and helped India win by 25 runs. Ojha conceded only 21 runs in his four overs and dismissed Junaid Siddique, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah and Mashrafe Mortaza.

#2 Axar Patel, 2015

Cricking @CricKingApp #Onthisday in 2015. Axar Patel's brilliant bowling lead India to victory against Zimbabwe. #Onthisday in 2015. Axar Patel's brilliant bowling lead India to victory against Zimbabwe. https://t.co/9qKpn28fKT

Axar Patel is an all-rounder, but has played primarily as a bowler for Team India so far. He won the Man of the Match award on his T20I debut for his excellent spell of 3/17 against Zimbabwe.

India set a 179-run target for theri African rivals in a bilateral series match in Harare. Patel bowled four economical overs, giving away only 17 runs and dismissing Hamilton Masakadza, Elton Chigumbura and Sikandar Raza.

#3 Barinder Sran, 2016

Barinder Sran made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe

Another Indian bowler who made T20I debut against Zimbabwe and won the Man of the Match award was Barinder Sran. The left-arm pacer took a four-wicket haul on debut and helped India restrict Zimbabwe to 99/9 in 20 overs.

Sran returned with figures of 4/10 in four overs. He picked up the wickets of Chamu Chibhabha, Hamilton Masakadza, Sikandar Raza and Tinotenda Mutombodzi in his first T20I game.

#4 Navdeep Saini, 2019

BCCI @BCCI



West Indies 28/4 after 5 #WIvIND Dream debut for Navdeep Saini as he picks up two in two.West Indies 28/4 after 5 bcci.tv/west-indies-v-… Dream debut for Navdeep Saini as he picks up two in two.West Indies 28/4 after 5 bcci.tv/west-indies-v-… #WIvIND https://t.co/BtVvzKoCry

Haryana-based fast bowler Navdeep Saini is the only Indian bowler to have won the Man of the Match award on T20I debut while playing against a T20 World Cup champion. Saini accomplished the feat against the West Indies in 2019.

Playing in Lauderhill, Saini bowled a fiery spell of 3/17 as India kept West Indies down to 95/9. Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard and Shimron Hetmyer were Saini's first three victims in T20I cricket.

#5 Harshal Patel, 2021

Harshal Patel made his T20I debut against New Zealand (Image Courtesy: BCCI)

Right-arm pacer Harshal Patel started his T20I career against New Zealand earlier tonight in Ranchi. The IPL 2021 Purple Cap winner continued his fine form and bowled a fantastic spell of 2/25.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Patel was the best Indian bowler and was adjudged the Player of the Match after India beat New Zealand by seven wickets. Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips were Harshal's victims in Ranchi.

Edited by Parimal