India vs New Zealand, 2023 World Cup: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Continuing their dominant streak in the ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023, Team India handed New Zealand their first defeat in Match 21 of the ongoing tournament. The fixture was played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22.

After being asked to bat first, the Kiwis put up a formidable first-innings total of 273 on the board. While they were threatening to go above 300 at one point, Mohammed Shami's brilliant fifer brought India back in the game.

For New Zealand, Daryl Mitchell scored a brilliant century (130 runs off 127 balls). Rachin Ravindra scored 75 runs and established a 159-run partnership with Mitchell.

In reply, Virat Kohli's masterclass led India to a remarkable win. After Rohit Sharma (46) and Shubman Gill (26) provided a quick start, Kohli kept his wicket intact and led the hosts to the target.

Despite missing out on a well-deserved hundred, Kohli made 95 runs off 104 balls, which secured India's fifth win of the tournament.

Now that the thrilling tie is over, here's a look at the summary, award winners, scorecard, and top stats from the game.

Full list of award winners in the IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup match

Daryl Mitchell hammered a superb hundred in the first innings, while Virat Kohli scripted another brilliant chase in the second innings. However, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami bagged the Player of the Match award.

The right-arm fast bowler, who was playing his first 2023 ODI World Cup, took five wickets in his spell. He bowled in each phase of the innings and deservingly won the award.

Man of the Match: Mohammed Shami (5/54)

IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup match scorecard

New Zealand batting scorecard vs India [Sportskeeda]

Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra were the two star batters for New Zealand. They added 159 runs for the third wicket and gave the Indian bowlers a tough time in the middle overs.

Interestingly, six different Kiwi players were dismissed on single-digit scores. For India, Shami took five wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav had an expensive outing but still took two wickets in his 10 overs.

India batting scorecard vs New Zealand [Sportskeeda]

Almost all the Indian batters got starts. However, only Virat Kohli reached to his half-century (95), while Rohit Sharma made 46. Ravindra Jadeja also came up with a crucial knock of 39* while batting lower down the order.

With the ball, Lockie Ferguson took two wickets, while all three of Trent Boult, Matt Henry, and Mitchell Santner bagged one wicket apiece.

IND vs NZ, 2023 ODI World Cup match: Top landmarks and stats from India vs New Zealand game

The recently concluded match also saw a slew of landmarks being reached. Here's a list of some interesting stats from Match 21 of the 2023 ODI World Cup between IND and NZ:

Shubman Gill became the fastest-ever player to complete 2,000 runs in ODI cricket. He has taken just 38 innings to reach the landmark, two innings quicker than Hashim Amla, who took 40 innings. Virat Kohli became the first-ever player to complete 3,000 runs in white-ball ICC tournaments. He has now amassed a total of 3,054 runs (1,384 runs in ODI World Cups, 1,141 runs in T20 World Cups and 529 runs in Champions Trophy). Virat Kohli is now the fourth-highest run-getter in one-day internationals. He has surpassed Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430) on the list and now has a total of 13,347 runs in ODIs for India. Mohammed Shami is now the Indian with the joint-most ODI fifers. He has taken three five-wicket hauls in the format, and is equal on the list with Harbhajan Singh and Javagal Srinath. Rohit Sharma is now the second-highest six-hitter in ODI World Cup history. The Indian captain has struck 38 maximums in the quadrennial competition. Chris Gayle is on top of the list with 49 sixes. Mohammed Shami became the first-ever Indian to take two five-wicket hauls in ODI World Cups. He also took a five-wicket haul against England (5/69) at the 2019 ODI World Cup in Birmingham.