India vs New Zealand, 2023 World Cup Semifinal 1: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch history and ODI records

Wankhede Stadium will host the first semifinal match of the 2023 World Cup, where home team India will take on two-time runners-up New Zealand. The Men in Blue will start as the favorites to win today, considering that they beat the Blackcaps in the league round of the mega event.

New Zealand have won only one of their last five matches. While the Kiwis have troubled India at the grand stage in the recent past, they will find it extremely challenging to beat the Men in Blue at the Wankhede Stadium.

Before the big game gets underway, here's a look at the pitch history and ODI records of Wankhede Stadium.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai ODI records and stats

The pitch in Mumbai has been fantastic for batting in the 2023 World Cup. South Africa and India posted big totals when they batted first in their respective league round matches. Batting second has been a bit challenging in Mumbai.

Here are some vital stats you should know from the previous ODIs hosted by Mumbai:

Matches played: 27

Matches won by teams batting first: 14

Matches won by teams batting second: 13

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 201* - Glenn Maxwell (AUS) vs. Afghanistan, 2023

Best bowling figures: 6/27 - Murali Kartik (IND) vs. Australia, 2007

Highest team total: 438/4 - South Africa vs. India, 2015

Lowest team total: 115 - Bangladesh vs. India, 1998

Highest successful run-chase: 293/7 - Australia vs. Afghanistan, 2023

Average first innings score: 261

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

The pitch in Mumbai is a batting paradise. Heaps of runs have been scored at this venue. However, fans should keep an eye on the pitch report segment broadcasted before today's match because there have been reports suggesting that the pitch might be slow. If the wicket is slow, it may not be a high-scoring game.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai last ODI match

Australia beat Afghanistan by three wickets in the last ODI hosted by Mumbai. Glenn Maxwell played a once-in-a-lifetime innings of 201 runs to help the Aussies make a comeback from 91/7 and chase down a 292-run target.

Afghanistan reached 291/5 in 50 overs, riding on Ibrahim Zadran's century. In reply, Australia suffered a collapse, but Maxwell's magnificent double hundred guided them home eventually.

A total of 12 wickets fell in that match, with fast bowlers taking seven of them. The batters hit total 21 sixes.

Brief Scores: Afghanistan 291/5 (Ibrahim Zadran 129*, Josh Hazlewood 2/39) lost to Australia 292/7 (Glenn Maxwell 201*, Rashid Khan 2/44) by 3 wickets.