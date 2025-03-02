India vs New Zealand, 2025 Champions Trophy: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai pitch history and ODI records

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the final group-stage match of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday, March 2. In the upcoming clash, former champions India and New Zealand will lock horns.

Both India and New Zealand have locked their places in the semifinals. However, their opponents are yet to be decided. The winner of the India vs New Zealand match will take on Australia, while the loser will face South Africa.

Ahead of the battle between India and New Zealand, here's a look at the pitch history of Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai ODI records

Dubai has hosted 60 ODI fixtures. Teams batting first have only emerged victorious on 22 occasions. Thus, the captain winning the toss should prefer to chase in Dubai.

Here are some important numbers to know from the previous ODIs hosted by Dubai:

Matches played: 60

Won by teams batting first: 22

Won by teams batting second: 36

Tied: 1

No result: 1

Highest individual score: 144 - Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) vs Sri Lanka, 2022

Best bowling figures: 6/38 - Shahid Afridi (PAK) vs Australia, 2009

Highest team total: 355/5 - England vs Pakistan, 2015

Lowest team total: 91 - Namibia vs UAE, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 287/8 - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2013

Average first innings score: 221.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai pitch report

The pitch report for the match between India and New Zealand will be live from Dubai before the toss. Generally, the pitch is slow, and scoring runs is not easy.

In both matches of the 2025 Champions Trophy hosted by Dubai, the average run rate was in the range of four to five runs per over. Fast bowlers and spinners should receive equal help from the pitch.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai last ODI

India beat Pakistan by six wickets in the last ODI hosted by Dubai on February 23. Pakistan batted first and scored 241. In reply, India reached 244/4 in 42.3 overs.

Virat Kohli smashed a hundred in that game, while Saud Shakeel and Shreyas Iyer registered a half-century. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: Pakistan 241 (Saud Shakeel 62, Kuldeep Yadav 3/40) lost to India 244/4 (Virat Kohli 100*, Shaheen Afridi 2/74) by 6 wickets.

