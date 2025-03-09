India vs New Zealand, 2025 Champions Trophy final: Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch history and ODI records

Dubai International Cricket Stadium will play host to the 2025 Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand on March 9. It will be the second meeting between the two teams in the ongoing mega event at the same venue.

The two nations crossed swords in Dubai on March 2, where Varun Chakaravarthy's magical spell helped India defeat the Blackcaps. Indian fans will hope for a similar performance from the Men in Blue in the upcoming match.

Before the match between India and New Zealand begins, here's a look at the pitch history of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai ODI records

Dubai has hosted 62 one-day international matches. Teams batting second have emerged victorious 37 times, which is why the captain who wins the toss might prefer to chase. However, it is the final of an ICC event and batting first would help avoid scoreboard pressure.

Here are some important numbers to know from the previous ODIs hosted by Dubai:

Matches played: 62

Won by teams batting first: 23

Won by teams batting second: 37

Tied: 1

No result: 1

Highest individual score: 144 - Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) vs Sri Lanka, 2022

Best bowling figures: 6/38 - Shahid Afridi (PAK) vs Australia, 2009

Highest team total: 355/5 - England vs Pakistan, 2015

Lowest team total: 91 - Namibia vs UAE, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 287/8 - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2013

Average first innings score: 223.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai pitch report

The pitch report will be broadcast live from Dubai before Rohit Sharma and Mitchell Santner walk out to the middle for the toss. Cricbuzz has reported that the pitch for the final will be the same as the one used for the clash between India and Pakistan. There should be something in the wicket for batters, fast bowlers and spinners, making it a very interesting match.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai last ODI

India beat Australia by four wickets in the previous match hosted by the Dubai International Stadium on March 4. Steve Smith's half-century helped the Aussies set a 265-run target for India. In reply, India reached 267/6 in 48.1 overs, riding on Virat Kohli's half-ton.

Sixteen wickets fell in that match between India and Australia, while not a single batter reached triple figures. Here is the game's summary:

Brief scores: Australia 264 (Steve Smith 73, Mohammed Shami 3/48) lost to India 267/6 (Virat Kohli 84, Nathan Ellis 2/49) by 6 wickets.

