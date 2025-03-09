India vs New Zealand, 2025 Champions Trophy: India player ratings as Rohit Sharma masterclass leads Men in Blue to ICC title

India clinched the 2025 Champions Trophy as they beat New Zealand by four wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 9. The Men in Blue turned in a near-complete performance in the summit clash, holding their nerve under pressure.

Ad

India lost the toss once again, and after Mitchell Santner elected to bat first, Rohit Sharma and Co. restricted the Kiwis to a below-par 251/7. A stellar knock from the skipper helped his team get ahead in the chase, and they capitalized on the advantage to get the job done off the last ball of the penultimate over.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from their Champions Trophy final clash against New Zealand.

Ad

Trending

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit, spinners take Men in Blue to famous win

Bangladesh v India - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Rohit Sharma: 9/10

Ad

Rohit was in his element in Dubai as he struck a number of sumptuous shots early in the powerplay to put India ahead of the chase. While his bowling changes left a lot to be desired, the skipper led from the front with seven fours and three sixes at a time when the conditions were the best for batting. The less said about his dismissal, the better.

Shubman Gill: 6/10

Gill couldn't quite get going in the Champions Trophy, striking just one six and keeping Rohit company for a while. He survived a chance and tried to up the ante, only to fall to an excellent catch from Glenn Phillips at cover. The youngster dropped a tough chance in the deep.

Ad

Shreyas Iyer: 7/10

Shreyas, too, shelled a tough catch near the ropes. Like Gill, he was also afforded a chance as the Kiwi fielders were uncharacteristically poor. However, the 30-year-old dug deep with a gritty 48 before being dismissed in rather pedestrian fashion. It was an important knock.

Virat Kohli: 2/10

Kohli lasted just two balls in the Champions Trophy as he played all around one from Michael Bracewell. The superstar batter really should've done better.

Ad

Hardik Pandya: 4/10

Hardik was expensive in the three overs he bowled, with Rachin Ravindra taking a liking to him in the powerplay. He struck a four and a six in a breezy cameo that took India closer to the win but wasn't at the crease to see the chase over the line.

Axar Patel: 8/10

Axar's eight overs were economical, and he conceded just one boundary. He tried to be positive after coming in at No. 5 but pushed the needle too far, holing out in the deep at a time when India needed him to steady the ship.

Ad

Ravindra Jadeja: 8.5/10

Jadeja's accurate spell helped India gain total control over the contest in the middle overs. He conceded just 30 runs and trapped Tom Latham in front. The southpaw hit the winning runs in the penultimate over.

KL Rahul: 9/10

Rahul made another crucial contribution under pressure as he saw India over the finish line after coming in during a tricky situation. He picked the right moments to attack, and while his running between the wickets was a touch suspect at times, he did what was asked of him.

Ad

Varun Chakaravarthy: 8/10

Chakaravarthy was often too full, but he did his job as India's dangerman in the bowling attack. He picked up two important wickets to derail the New Zealand innings at different stages and kept things tight for the most part.

Kuldeep Yadav: 8.5/10

Kuldeep reserved his best performance of the tournament for the final as he delivered a dazzling display of spin bowling. The left-arm wrist-spinner prised out the invaluable wickets of Ravindra and Kane Williamson, and was unlucky not to have more reward for his efforts. He seemed close to his penetrative best on Sunday.

Ad

Mohammed Shami: 3/10

Shami, in contrast, had a poor outing. Without much movement, he was safely negotiated in the powerplay. And once Rohit brought him back at the death, the veteran fast bowler was carted all around the park. Shami leaked 74 runs in the nine overs he bowled, with his dismissal of Daryl Mitchell being barely any consolation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news