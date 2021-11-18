India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

India and New Zealand are all set to face each other in the second match of the three-game T20I series. The clash will take place on Friday, November 19 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

After a disappointing campaign in the T20 World Cup, team India kick-started the T20I series against the Black Caps on a resounding note. On Wednesday, November 17, Rohit Sharma and co. defeated the visitors by five wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

After losing the toss and being asked to bat first, the Kiwis lost Daryl Mitchell early but Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman steadied the ship. The latter went on to notch his second T20I fifty; his first for New Zealand. After his dismissal, Guptill's 70 runs from 42 balls helped his team chalk up a competitive total of 164.

In the second innings, Rohit Sharma's 48 and Suryakumar Yadav’s 62 guided the home team to victory in the first match of the series. Although they were somewhat strained in the second half of their run-chase, they managed to get home safely in the end.

India vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: India vs New Zealand, Match 2

Date and Time: November 19, 2021, Friday, 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

India vs New Zealand Weather Report

Conditions will be a tad hazy and there is no chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 22-degree Celsius mark with the humidity in the 70s.

India vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch in Ranchi has been fairly decent for batting. The average score at the venue is 152, suggesting that an intriguing contest between bat and ball is on the cards.

India vs New Zealand Probable XIs

India

The onus will once again be on Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul to provide India with a steady start, if not a flying one. While Suryakumar’s form has been a big positive for them, the rest of the middle order will need to be a little more clinical. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's good bowling performance last time will also be a sigh of relief for India.

Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand

The Black Caps may end up making a couple of changes after their loss in the opener. Rachin Ravindra is likely to make way for James Neesham. There’s also a possibility of Ish Sodhi replacing Todd Astle. Skipper Tim Southee looked a tad off-color with the ball and will like to make amends in the upcoming game.

Probable XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips (WK), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham/Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee (C), Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi/Todd Astle, Trent Boult

India vs New Zealand Match Prediction

Both India and New Zealand fought tooth and nail to overpower each other in the first game. The Kiwis in particular have always been known for their fighting spirit. The second T20I is a must-win affair for the visitors, who have every chance of bringing the series to a 1-1 tie.

India vs New Zealand TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee

