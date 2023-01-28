India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

India and New Zealand are set to face each other in the second game of the three-match T20I series on Sunday, January 29. Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host the encounter.

After winning the ODI series 3-0, India got off to a disappointing start in the T20Is. On Friday, January 27, the Black Caps, captained by Mitchell Santner, beat the Men in Blue by 21 runs in the series opener at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

After being put in to bat first, the Kiwis put up a decent score of 176 for six on the board. The hosts were doing pretty well before Arshdeep Singh gave away 27 runs in the last over of the innings.

Daryl Mitchell stood out for the Kiwis as he brought up his half-century in just 26 balls. Devon Conway, who scored a century in the ODI series, continued his good form by chipping in with 52 runs off 35 balls. Finn Allen was also effective at the start of the innings with a 35-run knock.

Washington Sundar scored a 28-ball 50 with five fours and three sixes, but his valiant efforts during India’s run-chase went in vain. Sundar was also effective with the ball as he got the crucial wickets of Allen and Mark Chapman. Suryakumar Yadav's 34-ball 47 couldn’t pay dividends for the home team either.

India vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: January 29, 2023, Sunday, 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

India vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch in Lucknow has been a good one for batting. The bowlers may not have a lot to work with as the batters will be able to play their shots on the up. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

India vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 18-degree Celsius mark with humidity in the high-50s.

India vs New Zealand Probable XIs

India

Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

India vs New Zealand Match Prediction

India haven’t lost a bilateral series at home since losing to Australia way back in March 2019. India's unbeaten record is in danger, with New Zealand having taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The Black Caps will fancy their chances after how they performed in Ranchi.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

India vs New Zealand TV and Live Streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

