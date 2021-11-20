India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

India and New Zealand are all set to face each other in the third match of their three-game T20I series. The clash will take place on Sunday, November 21, at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. On Friday, the Men in Blue defeated the Black Caps by seven wickets at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

The hosts conceded 64 runs in the powerplay after electing to field first. However, the bowlers made an incredible comeback, restricting New Zealand to 153 for six. Martin Guptill scored 31 to leapfrog Virat Kohli as the all-time leading T20I run-scorer.

Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman and Glenn Phillips also made vital contributions. But James Neesham and Tim Seifert found the going tough, as they scored only 16 runs off 27 balls. Debutant Harshal Patel was the most impressive player for Team India, picking up two wickets.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul’s 117-run stand for the opening wicket set the platform for India’s run chase. Rahul made 65, while Sharma contributed 55. Pacer Tim Southee eventually got them out, but India chased down the target with as many as 16 deliveries to spare.

India vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: India vs New Zealand, Match 3

Date and Time: November 21, 2021, Sunday; 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

India vs New Zealand Weather Report

Conditions should be clear throughout the duration of the game. The temperature could be around the 27-degree Celsius mark, with the humidity in the mid-70s.

India vs New Zealand Pitch Report

Seven T20Is have taken place in Kolkata thus fa,r with the average score being 142 runs. Hence, a high-scoring game may not be on the cards. The chasing teams have won five times here, so batting second should be the way forward.

India vs New Zealand Probable XIs

India

Mohammed Siraj injured his finger in the first game, and may make a comeback into the eleven in place of either Bhuvneshwar or Rahul Chahar. Harshal Patel may get another chance after his exploits on debut. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have looked in ominous touch, and will look to build on that momentum.

Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel.

New Zealand

The Black Caps made three changes to their lineup, but the moves didn’t reap them much rewards. Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman have looked the most consistent among their batters. The onus will be on Boult and Southee to provide early breakthroughs for the team. The other players will need to deliver as well.

Probable XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips (WK), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Tim Southee (C), Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

India vs New Zealand Match Prediction

India looked the better of the two teams by a fair distance in the first two games. In the batting department, the Men in Blue have sizzled. It'll need a herculean effort from New Zealand to avoid a series whitewash.

India vs New Zealand TV and Live-streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Hotstar.

Edited by Bhargav

