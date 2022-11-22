India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Team India will look to seal the three-match T20I series 2-0 when they take on New Zealand in the third T20I at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday, November 22. After the opening game of the series in Wellington was abandoned due to rain, the Men in Blue came up with a clinical effort in Mount Maunganui to clinch a 65-run win.

Suryakumar Yadav continued his terrific form with the willow, smashing an unbeaten 111 off 51 balls, a knock that included 11 fours and seven sixes. After Suryakumar’s brilliance lifted Team India to 191/6, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Deepak Hooda starred with the ball as New Zealand were bowled out for 126.

There was not much joy for the hosts in the second T20I. Tim Southee got a hat-trick, but it came after India had already put up an excellent total. Kane Williamson scored a half-century, but his strike rate remained a concern. Can the Kiwis find a way to lift themselves up and square the series?

Today's IND vs NZ toss result

New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat first. Tim Southee, who is leading the team in Williamson’s absence, said:

“Looks like a pitch where we can put the runs on the board. We can't really control the weather, but the history of this ground suggests good batting conditions.”

Watch the New Zealand have won the toss and will bat first in the third T20I 🏏Watch the #NZvIND T20I series LIVE on ICC.tv (in select regions) New Zealand have won the toss and will bat first in the third T20I 🏏Watch the #NZvIND T20I series LIVE on ICC.tv (in select regions) 📺 https://t.co/K9aiPrcVb8

The Kiwis have included Mark Chapman in the playing XI. For India, Harshal Patel comes in place of Washington Sundar.

IND vs NZ - Today's match playing XIs

India: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Lockie Ferguson.

Today's IND vs NZ pitch report

According to Anjum Chopra and Ajay Jadeja, the pitch has been under covers for the last couple of hours. It looks like a belter, it's hard and does not have a lot of moisture. Side boundaries are really small. There is an even covering of grass. The bounce could be spongy, which should help spinners.

Today's IND vs NZ match players list

India: Hardik Pandya (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel.

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi.

IND vs NZ - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Chris Brown, Chris Gaffaney

TV umpire: Wayne Knights

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe

