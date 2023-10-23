India vs New Zealand Highlights, 2023 World Cup: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 21 Ft. Mohammed Shami

After a massive gap of 20 years, India finally managed to beat New Zealand in an ICC event. They ended up triumphant in their 2023 World Cup clash against the Kiwis in Dharamshala on Sunday, October 22.

The Men in Blue were without the usual balance in their side with Hardik Pandya out injured. They also didn't have the greatest of days on the field as dropped catches and misfields allowed Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell to put up a sensational 159-run stand for the third wicket.

However, Mohammed Shami (5/54) led India's fightback with the ball and ensured they were only chasing 274 and not a 300-plus target. Rohit Sharma once again got the Men in Blue off to an explosive start and set it up for Virat Kohli, who continued to do what he did best, boss the chase.

On that note, let's take a look at the three moments from the game that grabbed the attention of fans on social media:

#3 Suryakumar Yadav's unfortunate run-out

It was a massive opportunity for Suryakumar Yadav to leave his mark on the World Cup in Hardik Pandya's absence. However, he was run out for just two runs, triggering a debate among fans about whose fault it was.

SKY nudged the ball towards cover and set up for a single while Virat Kohli at the other end wanted to ensure the ball passed the inner ring. However, a fantastic piece of fielding by Mitchell Santner meant that Kohli denied the single and both batters were left stranded at the non-striker's end.

Suryakumar had to run all the way back to the striker's end, but it was too late as Santner passed the ball back to Trent Boult, who then relayed it to Tom Latham to complete the run-out. Some claim that Kohli sold SKY down the river, while others feel the latter shouldn't have committed to the run until the ball passed Santner.

#2 Rohit Sharma taking down New Zealand's new-ball threat

Four years ago, it was New Zealand's new-ball pairing of Trent Boult and Matt Henry that broke Indian hearts in Manchester. The fans, and probably even the Indian players, had those scars in mind ahead of the match on Sunday and it was important for them to get the monkey off their back.

After watching a few deliveries closely, Rohit Sharma continued to show the aggressive mindset that he has applied this World Cup. He got beaten by Matt Henry on one of the deliveries and then danced down the track to pump him over long-on on the very next ball.

The opener went after Trent Boult as well and not only nullified the new ball threat but also gave the Men in Blue the rollicking start they needed.

#1 Mohammed Shami sending stumps cartwheeling

Had Hardik Pandya not been injured, India probably wouldn't have turned to Mohammed Shami to strengthen their bowling. But it turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the pacer as he grabbed his opportunity with both hands, becoming the only Indian player with two fifers in World Cup history.

The highlight of Shami's bowling was when he knocked over Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry off consecutive deliveries. The yorker from around the wicket was too good for Santner as his off stump went for a toss. Henry then tried to give himself room and drive a full delivery, only to see his leg stump shattered.

Shami was understandably ecstatic and was one of the main reasons why the Kiwis fell well short of the 300-run mark.

Watch the full highlights of the match here.