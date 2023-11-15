India vs New Zealand Match Prediction: Who will win today's 2023 World Cup semifinal match?

Time is a flat circle as far as Team India are concerned. They took a leaf out of their 2019 World Cup disappointment, assembled arguably the greatest and most well-rounded ODI team ever, and topped the 2023 World Cup points table even more convincingly.

Yet, the Men in Blue find themselves in the same situation as they gear up to face underdogs New Zealand, who once again finished fourth and scraped through on net run rate, in the first semifinal on Wednesday, November 15.

Not all things are the same, though. India have an air about them this time, an invincible aura that stems from not only their rampaging displays in the league stage but also the clear gulf in quality between the two sides. Rohit Sharma and Co. will also play at home this time, in front of a raucous Wankhede Stadium crowd. And hopefully, rain won't stretch the match to two days.

India might be the better side, but there's no telling what a World Cup knockout game has in store. New Zealand have thrived under lesser expectations, and captain Kane Williamson even admitted on the eve of the match that he doesn't have an issue with his opponents being labeled the favorites.

The Kiwis have made the last two World Cup finals, and that was due to anything but luck. Their stable brand of cricket, coupled with players who know how to operate under pressure, has taken them to great heights in ICC events over the last decade.

India will know that very well, having only recently taken steps towards rectifying their poor head-to-head record against the Blackcaps in ICC events. In the group-stage meeting between the two sides, the hosts clinched a four-wicket win that was probably their closest game in the phase.

Can India continue their dominant run and seal their spot in the 2023 World Cup final? Or will New Zealand spoil the party once again?

World Cup 2023: India face familiar foes in familiar setting

Kane Williamson has battled injuries to turn out for New Zealand

There are so many even matchups in the India vs New Zealand game that it's virtually impossible to pick a clear winner, despite the former being in red-hot form at the moment.

On his day, Trent Boult can run through any batting unit, especially with the new ball. Mitchell Santner has been one of the bowlers of the tournament. The Kiwi batting lineup, meanwhile, is so deep and reliable that even India's formidable bowling might be threatened.

It's also important to note that the toss will play a huge role in the semifinal, although Rohit attempted to downplay the same in the pre-match press conference. The Wankhede Stadium has been a happy hunting ground for the fast bowlers under the lights, especially at the start of the second innings.

But without taking the toss into consideration, it's obvious that India are the better team on paper. Apart from intangible mental aspects, that might not even exist, there's no reason to suggest that the Men in Blue will stumble at the penultimate hurdle.

India will surely be tested, but it'll be a massive shame if they don't beat New Zealand on Wednesday.

Prediction: India to win Semi-Final 1 of the 2023 World Cup.

