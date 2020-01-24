New Zealand vs India T20Is 2020: Shreyas Iyer wins over Twitter with his breezy knock at Eden Park
After displaying his finishing skills in the ODI series against Australia, Shreyas Iyer was at it again as India took on New Zealand in the first T20I of a five-match series at Eden Park, Auckland. Iyer scored 58 off 29 balls as chased down 204 with an over and six wickets to spare.
India lost Rohit Sharma early in their innings, but KL Rahul and Virat Kohli put together a 99-run partnership to ensure that they stayed on track. Rahul made 56 off 27 balls while captain Kohli hit a knock of 45 in 32 balls.
After Rohit was dismissed with 16 on the scoreboard, Rahul and Kohli took India past 100 in under 9 overs. Rahul was dismissed by leggie Ish Sodhi in the 10th over, and Kohli walked back soon after.
India's inexperienced middle-order has often been a cause of concern in recent times. But Shreyas Iyer put his hand up today to ensure that India crossed the finish line with 6 balls to spare. He put together small partnerships with Shivam Dube and Manish Pandey. He struck five fours and 3 sixes in his 29-ball innings.
Iyer seems to have ended the no. 4 debate that has been plaguing India for the last couple of years. His innings at Eden Park was lauded by experts and fans alike on Twitter.
With four more T20s and an ODI series yet to be played, Iyer will get ample opportunities to prove his mettle on the fast New Zealand pitches. If he can continue this form, he would have cemented the no.4 spot before the tour ends.
The next T20 encounter between the two sides would be played at Auckland on January 26.
