India vs New Zealand T20 Series 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

India and New Zealand are all set to take on each other in the three-match T20I series starting from November 17. The series will take place in Jaipur, Ranchi and Kolkata respectively.

Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, are all set to enter a new era under the guidance of Rahul Dravid as head coach. Rohit will have KL Rahul as his deputy for this series.

With the new leadership group in place, Team India is all set to create a different template in the shortest format of the game after heavy defeats in the T20 World Cup 2021.

With Virat Kohli rested, there will be a few players who will get a chance at the No. 3 position. A few IPL stars will also get a chance to prove their worth in this three-match series.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will enter this series after a heartbreaking loss to Australia in the T20 World Cup 2021 final. The Black Caps will be without their full-time skipper Kane Williamson, who has opted to rest to focus on the Test series. Pacer Kyle Jamieson has also pulled out of the series.

In Kane’s absence, Tim Southee will take up the leadership role. Daryl Mitchell will continue as an opener with Mark Chapman getting a chance in the vacant middle order.

Head-to-head record: India vs New Zealand in T20Is

The two teams have faced each other in 18 T20Is, with India winning eight matches. New Zealand have emerged victorious nine times, with one game having no result.

The last time these two sides met was in the T20 World Cup 2021, when New Zealand came out victorious quite comfortably.

India vs New Zealand T20I Series 2021: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

1st T20I: November 17

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, 7:00 PM

2nd T20I: November 19

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 7:00 PM

3rd T20I: November 21

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 7:00 PM

One can follow Sportskeeda's live commentary of the India vs New Zealand T20I series here.

India vs New Zealand T20I Series 2021: Telecast & live streaming details

The matches will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also catch the live action on the Disney+Hotstar app & website.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for India vs New Zealand T20I series:

India: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ

USA: Hotstar

Canada: Hotstar

India vs New Zealand T20I Series 2021: Squads

India

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand

Tim Southee (Captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips (WK), Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (WK), Ish Sodhi

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

