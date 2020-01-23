India vs New Zealand T20Is: 3 New Zealand players to watch out for

Colin Munro

New Zealand will host India for a full tour starting with the five-match T20I series at Eden Park in Auckland on 24 January.

The Kiwis go into the matches against India on the back of a horrible run in Australia. Not only were they blanked 3-0 in the Tests, but a lot of their players suffered from fitness and illness issues too.

The Kiwis will be happy to be back on familiar territory. Although India are a strong outfit irrespective of the conditions, New Zealand will be confident owing to their superior record in T20Is against India.

New Zealand have won eight and lost only three matches out of the 11 games played against the Indians. Even during India’s tour early last year, they won a close, three-match series 2-1.

Kane Williamson returns to captain New Zealand’s T20I squad after missing the England series in November with a hip injury. On that note, here’s a look at three players from the home side who can have a significant impact on the series.

#3 Ish Sodhi

Ish Sodhi

The 27-year-old New Zealand leg-spinner is the leading wicket-taker in India-New Zealand T20Is. In seven matches against India, Ish Sodhi has picked up 11 wickets at an average of 16.18 and a strike rate of 12.5.

His best figures of 3 for 18 famously came at Nagpur during the World T20 clash in 2016 as India, chasing 127, were bowled out for 79.

Sodhi was impressive during New Zealand’s tour of India in 2017 as well. He picked up 2 for 25 at Rajkot and 2 for 23 at Thiruvananthapuram even as India emerged victorious. Sodhi claimed a further three wickets against India during the home series early last year.

The sight of the country where he was born seems to get the best out of him. Sodhi will be keen to add to his impressive record against India in the five T20Is.

