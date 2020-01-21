India vs New Zeland 2020: Complete Schedule, when and where to watch, live streaming and telecast details

India begins a full tour of New Zealand on January 24

India will be playing Test matches in New Zealand after a gap of five years. When they had toured New Zealand last year, they played only limited-over games in their bid to prepare for the ODI World Cup which was coming up.

However, this time around, they have decided to cut down on the no. of limited-over game time and play a short Test series as well.

India had played 8 limited-over games in New Zealand in 2019 and they will play the same number of games this time around too. However, rather than 3 T20Is and 5 ODIs, they will play 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs which will, therefore, reduce the game time and allow the players to be mentally fresh for the Test series.

India's record in New Zealand isn't impressive in either of the three formats of the game so far. They have played a total of 23 Test matches in New Zealand and have been able to win only 5 of them. They have lost 8 and the remaining 10 have been draws. As far as the ODIs are concerned, India have won 14, lost 22, tied one and on a couple of occasions, there have been no results.

India's record in T20Is in New Zealand is even poorer as they have lost 4 out of the 5 T20Is they have played there till date.

India, however, have the opportunity to improve it this time around as they have got a really strong squad at their disposal, particularly in Tests and ODIs.

The fast bowling battery that India have got in Test match cricket is arguably the best in the world at this point in time and they have got a couple of quality spinners as well, to go with their world class batting line-up.

It might take the Indian players a little bit of time to get acclimatised to the New Zealand conditions, but once they get into their groove, they have got the skill-set to trouble New Zealand in their own backyard.

Here is all you need to know about India tour of New Zealand 2020.

India tour of New Zealand Fixtures:

T20I Series

January 24 (Friday): 1st T20I at Eden Park, Auckland (12:30 PM IST)

January 26 (Sunday): 2nd T20I at Eden Park, Auckland (12:30 PM IST)

January 29 (Wednesday): 3rd T20I at Seddon Park, Hamilton (12:30 PM IST)

January 31 (Friday): 4th T20I at Westpac Stadium, Wellington (12:30 PM IST)

February 2 (Sunday): 5th T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui (12:30 PM IST

ODI Series

February 5 (Wednesday): 1st ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton (7:30 AM IST)

February 8 (Saturday): 2nd ODI at Eden Park, Auckland (7:30 AM IST)

February 11 (Tuesday): 3rd ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui (7:30 AM IST)

Test Series

February 21-25: 1st Test, Basin Reserve, Wellington (4:00 AM IST every day)

February 29 - March 4: 2nd Test, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (4:00 AM IST every day)

Brodcast Details

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Nepal

Willow TV: United States of America

Sky Sports Cricket: United Kingdom

FOX Sports: Australia

DD National: India

Live Streaming

Hotstar: Online streaming in the Indian subcontinent