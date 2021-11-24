India vs New Zealand 2021: 3 players looking to cement their place in the team

India are all set to play a two-Test series against World Test Champions New Zealand starting on Thursday, November 25. Ajinkya Rahane will lead the Indian team in the first Test in Kanpur before Virat Kohli joins them for the second Test in Mumbai. In the absence of a few regulars from both sides, certain players will have the opportunity to prove their worth.

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, and Virat Kohli (First Test) were rested at the time of squad selection. KL Rahul has been ruled out of the series due to a muscle strain in his left thigh.

Devon Conway has also been ruled out of the entire India tour due to a fracture in his right hand. Trent Boult will also not be participating in the Tests due to bubble fatigue.

On that note, let's have a look at some players who can establish themselves in the team.

Shubman Gill has scored 414 runs in 8 Tests at an average of 31.84. His highest score of 91 came at the Gabba. The young batting sensation has a massive point to prove in this crucial home series vs the World Test Champions. His last Test was also against the Kiwis in the World Test Championship Final, where he made 28 & 8.

He was expected to start in the England Tests, but a shin injury ruled him out for the entire summer. Based on media reports, he was likely to bat in the middle order in this Test series— a position more suited to his game, according to many experts.

However, Rahul's injury means he is the only other opener available in the Test squad after Mayank. A solid performance here would keep him in contention to start in South Africa in case of any more injuries or KL's continued absence.

Will Young made his Test debut for New Zealand in December 2020 against the West Indies. He has scored 138 runs in 3 Tests at an average of 34.50. Young has promising numbers in first class cricket, and he did very well against England in the Edgbaston win earlier this year.

In Conway's absence, the 29-year old is expected to open along with Tom Latham. New Zealand could also consider pushing Nicholls or Blundell up the order. However, that could potentially disturb their set middle order of Williamson, Taylor, Nicholls and Blundell. After Watling's retirement, Blundell will take the gloves and bat in the middle order

If Young proves his worth against an all-time great Indian bowling attack, he would make a compelling case to replace Ross Taylor after the latter announces his retirement.

#3 Mayank Agarwal (India)

Mayank Agarwal is one of the finest batting talents in Indian cricket. He made his debut in the Boxing Day Test during India's tour of Australia in 2018-19. Since then, he has scored 1052 runs in 14 Tests at an impressive average of 45.73.

Agarwal was the first-choice opener at the start of the previous WTC Cycle. However, a couple of poor Tests during India's tour of Australia in 2020-21 meant that he lost his place after Rohit Sharma's comeback.

Shubman Gill's injury before the England tour ensured that Mayank would finally be able to start the English summer alongside Rohit Sharma. However, a last minute concussion scare meant he was ruled out of the first Test. KL Rahul ended up opening with Rohit and had a brilliant outing.

Rahul has been ruled out of the entire series due to a muscle strain in his left thigh. Agarwal is now expected to open alongside Gill, who was earlier touted to bat in the middle order. A good series here would put Mayank in contention for the South Africa tour as well.

