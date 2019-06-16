×
India vs Pakistan (16th June'19): When and where to watch live streaming, telecast details, live score | World Cup 2019

Fambeat
ANALYST
Preview
167   //    16 Jun 2019, 01:03 IST

India vs Pakistan
India vs Pakistan

There is always a lot of buzz around the encounter between India and Pakistan. The buzz is even more when the match is in the World Cup. Along with the two points, there is also a lot of pride on the stake in an India-Pakistan match. India has won each of their last six encounters against their bitter rivals on the cricket's biggest stage.

This World Cup has been marred due to bad weather as four matches have failed to yield any result. Most recently, the match between India and New Zealand was abandoned due to a combination of rain and wet outfield.

According to the MET department, there is great chance of rain playing a spoilsport in the much-awaited clash on Sunday. The weather report mentions that chances of rain are very less in the morning which means that the match might start on time.

Both the teams have dropped a point each due to rain, so they would be hoping that they don't have to lose another one due to bad weather. If India can beat Pakistan, it would further boost their chances of qualifying for the semifinals. On the other hand, Pakistan also know that they must beat India to put their campaign back on track.

India vs Pakistan, Venue, Date and Start Time

Venue: Old Trafford Cricket Ground

Date: 16th June 2019 (Wednesday)

Time: 10:30 AM (England), 03:00 PM (India), 07.30 PM (Australia) and 03.30 PM (Pakistan)

How, when and where to watch ?

Hotstar- India & United States of America (web and mobile)

SKY Sport- New Zealand

Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports HD2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD3- India (Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan, and Bangladesh)

Doordarshan- India

PTV & Ten Sports- Pakistan

GTV- Bangladesh

Star Cricket, Star Hub and Singtel- Singapore

Sky Sports- England, Wales, Scotland and Republic of Ireland

Fox Sports & Channel 9- Australia

