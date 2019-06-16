×
India vs Pakistan Head to Head : History, Rivalry & Stats | World Cup 2019

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
1.08K   //    16 Jun 2019, 14:48 IST

Arch rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns at Old Trafford today
Arch rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns at Old Trafford today

Two-time World Cup winners India will clash with long time rivals, Pakistan today as part of the ICC World Cup 2019. The cricket universe has been eagerly waiting for this encounter as the teams have a storied rivalry in the sport of cricket. Also, the fact that the countries no longer play bilateral series against each other makes their World Cup 2019 match special.

Every cricket fan loves the 'India vs Pakistan' rivalry and here, we will have a look at the head to head record, history, rivalry and stats of India vs Pakistan matches in World Cups -

India vs Pakistan head to head

India and Pakistan have battled each other in 131 ODI matches of which 73 have gone in Pakistan's favor while India has emerged victorious in 54 matches. Four games ended without producing a winner.

At the World Cup, team India is yet to lose a match versus Pakistan. The teams have met six times in World Cup history and all the matches have been won by India.

India vs Pakistan rivalry

Shifting our focus to the rivalry between India and Pakistan, there have been many memorable India vs Pakistan encounters in the World Cup.

In the first chapter of India vs Pakistan rivalry, India tamed eventual champions Pakistan in a group encounter of the 1992 World Cup.

Nobody can forget the way Venkatesh Prasad gave the send-off of the century to an overconfident Aamir Sohail who promised to hit a boundary off Prasad's next delivery but instead lost his wicket in the 1996 World Cup.

Venkatesh Prasad starred for India once again in 1999 as his five-wicket haul helped India win the match against 47 runs.

In 2003, a Sachin Tendulkar special denied Pakistan their first World Cup victory over India while in 2011, an all-round performance from the Men in Blue ensured that Pakistan bows out of the tournament in the semifinals.

The last time fans witnessed a India vs Pakistan match in World Cup was in 2015 where Virat Kohli's century kept India's unbeaten streak against Pakistan intact.

Though Pakistan had defeated India in the final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Virat Kohli's men will have the upper hand heading into today's match.

India vs Pakistan Stats

1- India and Pakistan have only played one 50-over match at Manchester which was a group match of the 1999 World Cup.

All-rounder Shoaib Malik is the highest run-scorer as well as the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in matches versus India, among the current members of the team.

Virat Kohli is the only player who has hit a century in India vs Pakistan World Cup matches.

India has won four out of the last five matches played between these two teams.



Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Shoaib Malik Virat Kohli Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli India Cricket World Cup Team Pakistan Cricket World Cup Team
