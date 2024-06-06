India vs Ireland Highlights, 2024 T20 World Cup: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 8 ft. Rishabh Pant

India began their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign by beating Ireland comfortably by eight wickets at the Nassau County Cricket Club in New York on Wednesday, June 5. Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first knowing that the conditions there had suited the pacers in the tournament until then.

The Men in Blue went with a four-pronged pace attack and the move worked wonders as Ireland were bundled out for just 97. Jasprit Bumrah won the Player of the Match award for his sensational figures of 2/6 in three overs.

In reply, India did lose Virat Kohli early. However, Rohit (52) and Rishabh Pant (36*) ensured that the Men in Blue didn't have any major hiccups in the chase despite the pitch-playing tricks throughout the game.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the game that grabbed the attention of fans on social media:

#3 Hardik Pandya shining in India Blue

Over the past couple of months, there has been a lot of talk about Hardik Pandya's return to the Mumbai Indians and the way the transition in captaincy was handled. Fans voiced their frustration by booing the star all-rounder throughout the IPL and it seemed to take a toll on his performances too.

However, Hardik has made a great start to the T20 World Cup 2024 and will be hoping that the bad phase has passed. He bowled four overs and picked up three wickets for 27 runs. Hardik bowling well is crucial for India's balance, especially if they intend to play three spinners in future games.

#2 Rohit Sharma's trademark pull shots

Despite having a target of just 98, Rohit Sharma and company knew that the pitch would be playing tricks just as it did in the first innings. The ball jumped off a good length several times and also hit Rohit on his shoulder. However, the Indian captain rode the tide and scored a fine half-century.

His back-to-back pull shots off Joshua Little that sent the ball into the stands was the highlight of his innings. He did retire hurt at 52 (37) but confirmed in the post-match presentation that it was just a precaution as his shoulder was sore. Rohit's good form is great news for the Men in Blue ahead of their clash against Pakistan.

#1 Rishabh Pant finishing the game off in style

Just like Rohit Sharma, even Rishabh Pant was troubled a bit by the uneven bounce in the pitch in New York. He even got hit on his elbow on one of the deliveries. However, the southpaw kept fighting back and finished the chase in a way only he could have pulled it off.

Pant saw a good-length delivery from Barry McCarthy outside the off-stump and instinctively played his trademark reverse scoop shot to get it over the wicketkeeper's head for a six.

The fans were pleasantly surprised but not completely shocked as Pant has played such a shot against James Anderson in a Test match. His 36* off 26 in the new No. 3 role will keep him and Men in Blue in good stead.

