India vs Pakistan: Reliving the last 5 thrilling ODI encounters

Adesh Kothari FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 948 // 03 Sep 2018, 20:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

As soon as we hear the news of India playing Pakistan, our nerves get excited, our veins get pumped-up, and a sense of patriotism evokes among us. That is the level of enthusiasm the rivalry of India and Pakistan generates.

These days, the frequency of matches being played between these two countries have reduced because of the political tensions between the two countries. The last time these two teams played a bilateral series was in 2012-13 when Pakistan toured India. Since then, these two teams have played a total of 5 One day Internationals with India emerging victorious 3 times.

Pakistan defeated India to clinch the Champions Trophy, 2017

This time around, these two will be playing against each other on 19th September, 2018 in the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to begin from 15th September.

So, before we get to the actual match, we would like to rewind the clock to revisit the last 5 thrilling ODI encounters these two teams played against each other.

#5 India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy, 2013

Trophy: Champions trophy, 2013, Date: June 15, 2013, Location: Birmingham, England

Result: India won the match by 8 wickets ( D/L method)

Man of the match: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India comfortably won their group stage match against Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2013

As has been, the rivalry between India and Pakistan matches has always been a hyped one. Both teams compete with passion and vigor against each other which results in close finishes.

However, this was a one-off match where India comfortably chased the revised target of 102 in only 19.1 overs in the-rain curtailed match.

Having won the toss, Indian captain, MS Dhoni elected to bowl first. His decision turned out right as wickets kept crumbling for Pakistan at regular intervals, and eventually Pakistan were bundled out for 165 runs in 39.4 overs.

Asad Shafiq was the top scorer for Pakistan with his knock of 41 runs in 64 balls with 3 fours.

India on the other hand had some really good bowling performances from their bowlers. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the best of the lot with the figures of 8-2-19-2.

Because of rain, India got a revised target of 102 in 22 overs, which the Indian batsmen comfortably chased with 2.5 overs to go.

Shikhar Dhawan was the top scorer for India as he made a useful 48 in just 41 balls with 5 fours.

Scorecard:

India- 102 for 2 (Dhawan 48, Riaz, 1-20)

Pakistan- 165 (Shafiq 41, Bhuvneshwar 2-19)

1 / 5 NEXT