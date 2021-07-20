India vs Sri Lanka: 3 milestones that can be achieved in the second ODI

Shikhar Dhawan reached a couple of landmarks in his career when he captained the new-look India side in the first of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. The southpaw reached 1000 ODI runs against Sri Lanka in addition to breaching the 6000-run mark in ODIs. Dhawan also became India's 25th ODI captain.

The second ODI too has a string of milestones that the Indian players could achieve. Ahead of the clash on Tuesday (July 20), we take a look at some of these potential milestones.

Yuzvendra Chahal is on the cusp of 100 ODI wickets

Yuzvendra Chahal had a good start to the series, picking up two wickets in the first ODI. He now has 94 wickets from 55 ODIs and has an opportunity to reach the 100-wicket mark. If he does get a six-for, Chahal will be the joint-fastest Indian to the mark alongside pacer Mohammed Shami, who achieved the same feat in 56 matches.

Kuldeep Yadav can equal Bumrah and Yuvraj Singh's ODI wickets tally

The left-arm spinner had a productive outing in the first ODI. He picked up two wickets and needs one more wicket to equal Jasprit Bumrah's 108 wickets in ODIs. With 107 in his kitty at present, Kuldeep also has a chance of equalling Yuvraj Singh's 110 scalps if he bags three wickets in India's second ODI against Sri Lanka. Based on the progression of the first ODI, both milestones are very much achievable.

Chahal can equal Harbajan Singh for most fifers by an Indian spinner in ODIs

Chahal has another milestone he can reach in the second ODI. Should be bag a fifer, he will equal Harbhajan Singh for most five-wicket hauls by an Indian spinner in ODIs with three.

The second ODI between the two sides will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The match starts at 3 pm IST and can be watched live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD (English), Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Ten 4, Sony Ten 4 HD (Tamil and Telugu) and DD Sports. It will also be streamed online on Sony LIV.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra