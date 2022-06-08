India vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

India are all set to host South Africa for a five-match T20I series, starting from June 9. The first T20I will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

It’s a new-look Indian squad with most of the senior players being rested for the series. KL Rahul was earlier handed the responsibility of leading the side in Rohit Sharma's absence. But he was later ruled out of the entire series due to a right groin injury, with Rishabh Pant now named as the captain and Hardik Pandya the vice-captain.

The likes of Virat Kohli and Jaspirit Bumrah have been rested before a hectic cricketing schedule and this provides a great opportunity for young players to make a mark at the top level.

Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik have made a comeback to the side after a successful IPL campaign. The same goes for Kuldeep Yadav, who had a brilliant IPL season. Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik have earned a call-up to the national side and will be looking to grab any opportunity that comes their way.

South Africa, on the other hand, will be led by Temba Bavuma. The likes of David Miller, Marco Jansen and Quinton de Kock were part of the recently concluded Indian Premier League and will be eager to carry forward their rich form into the T20I series against India.

The pace attack will be led by Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, who have the ability to instill fear into the opposition with their sheer pace. They will be hoping to start the series on a positive note.

India vs South Africa Match Details:

Match: India vs South Africa, 1st T20I, South Africa tour of India, 2022

Date and Time: June 9th 2022, Thursday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

India vs South Africa Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

India vs South Africa Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. Temperatures in Delhi on Thursday are expected to hover between 31 and 43 degrees Celsius.

India vs South Africa Probable XIs

India

Probable XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh/Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan

South Africa

Probable XI

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

India vs South Africa Match Prediction

Both sides have some exciting players in their ranks who will be keen to come out all guns blazing in order to get an early lead in the series. However, with India currently on a 12-match winning streak in T20Is, it will be an uphill task for the visitors on Thursday.

Prediction: India to win this encounter.

India vs South Africa telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

