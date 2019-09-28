India vs South Africa 1st Test: India’s likely XI at Visakhapatnam

The Indian team

India and South Africa will face each other in the first Test of the three-match series starting at Visakhapatnam on 2 October.

They go into the five-day contests having shared the T20I series 1-1, with one game being washed out. While India come into the Test matches having tasted success in West Indies, the ongoing tour of India is South Africa’s first assignment post the disastrous 2019 World Cup campaign.

The Indian playing XI for the Visakhapatnam Test is under much debate these days with Lokesh Rahul being dropped from the side and Jasprit Bumrah picking up an injury in the build up to the series. There are reports that Rohit Sharma is likely to open the batting in place of Rahul while Umesh Yadav could be drafted into the playing XI in place of Bumrah.

Here’s a look at the likely playing XI for India in the first Test:

Openers: Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

With three fifties in his first four Tests, Mayank Agarwal is a certainty to open the innings in the first Test. With scores of 76, 77 and 55 in three of his seven innings so far, Agarwal has made an impressive start to his Test career. That said, as an opener he will need to start converting those half-centuries into three-figure scores.

Rohit Sharma

In all probability, Rohit Sharma will be opening the batting with Agarwal. With Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari occupying the middle-order, there is no vacancy there as of now. As such, the Indian think tank is keen to see how Rohit performs at the top of the order. It is a risk no doubt, but one worth taking.

1 / 3 NEXT