India vs South Africa 2019, 2nd T20I: India's Predicted Playing 11 and Key Players

Vinay Chhabria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 73 // 16 Sep 2019, 20:30 IST

India will look to pick up a win from the second T20I

The Indian Cricket Team's 2019/20 home season kicked off on a sour note as the first T20I between India and South Africa had to be abandoned because of rain. The two teams will square off in the second T20I scheduled to take place on 18th September at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Virat Kohli's men whitewashed West Indies the last time the Men in Blue played the shortest format of the game and hence, are in good form heading into this three-match series. The home team have a full-strength squad at their disposal for this series with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan a few key players in the home side.

Here is the predicted match squad of the Indian team for the 2nd T20I.

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

Rohit Sharma has performed extremely well for India in the T20 format. He has an excellent record at home and, he will look to continue his form from the Windies series. Shikhar Dhawan, on the other hand, will try to get some runs under his belt as he has not been at his best since returning from injury.

Middle Order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant

Virat Kohli will lead the side in this series and he was also the leading run-scorer for the team versus West Indies. Kohli will be expected to lead the side on the batting front while he will expect young guns Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant to come to the party as well. Pant essayed a match-winning knock in the 3rd match of the previous series and will be keen on making a mark to cement his place in the side.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja

Though the pitch at the PCA Stadium will offer assistance to the pace bowlers, India might be in favor of including both Krunal Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja in the team. Pandya has evolved as an all-rounder in the last two years and, Jadeja has proven to be a complete player who has actively contributed in all the three departments. Hardik Pandya will make his return to international cricket after an injury lay-off.

Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, and Navdeep Saini

With the pitch set to assist the seamers, Virat Kohli should try to include all the three pacers of the squad in the playing XI. Khaleel Ahmed deserves a chance to prove himself whereas Navdeep Saini and Deepak Chahar bowled exceptionally well in the previous T20I series and could be game-changers with the new ball.

Key Players

The performance of these two players will have a major impact on the match's result

Virat Kohli

Captain Virat Kohli has mentioned that the team management has laid down the roadmap for the 2020 T20 World Cup. Hence, he will have to lead his young team from the front and ensure that he plays consistently at the all-important No.3 position.

Hardik Pandya

Making a return to international cricket after almost two months, Hardik Pandya will have the onus of adding the right balance to the team. Gifted with an ability to win the match with both bat and ball, he will undoubtedly hold the 'X-factor' for his side.

India's predicted playing 11

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.