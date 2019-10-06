×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

India vs South Africa 2019: 3 reasons why Rohit Sharma's debut as an opener was so successful

Roald Grobler
ANALYST
Feature
1.07K   //    06 Oct 2019, 23:22 IST

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, one of India’s stalwart batsmen, added two more centuries to his ever-growing tally this week. And no, they were not scored in ODI matches (his favourite format). 

Both tons, which were registered in the first Test against South Africa at Vizag, were classic examples of Sharma’s patented modus operandi. Promoted to the opener's slot for the first time in his Test career, Sharma scored slowly at first, getting used to the pitch. And then once he was set, he exploded and smashed several sixes.

Here are three reasons why Sharma's debut as an opener was so successful.

 #3 He is more confident and mature now

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

Even though Sharma is one of the most feared batsmen in ODI cricket, his Test career has been stop-start. Before the match against South Africa, his previous Test had been in December 2018.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant 2019 in ODIs. He was the top run-scorer in the World Cup (648 runs at an average of 81, with five centuries) and decimated the bowling attacks with remarkable ease. Those feats gave him the confidence boost he needed to amass the Test centuries at Vizag this week.

Another one of Sharma’s standout traits is his maturity. Sharma was lambasted in the past for giving his wicket away, but he worked hard on the problem and learnt to value his wicket. 

In the first innings Sharma could have suffered a lapse of concentration upon reaching the three-figure mark. Instead, the opposite happened and he notched up a tall score.

 

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
India vs South Africa 2019 South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
South Africa in India 2019
1st T20I | Sun, 15 Sep
IND
RSA
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS RSA live score
2nd T20I | Wed, 18 Sep
RSA 149/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 151/3 (19.0 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 22 Sep
IND 134/9 (20.0 ov)
RSA 140/1 (16.5 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
IND VS RSA live score
1st Test | Wed, 02 Oct
IND 502/7 & 323/4
RSA 431/10 & 191/10
India won by 203 runs
IND VS RSA live score
2nd Test | Thu, 10 Oct, 09:30 AM
India
South Africa
IND VS RSA preview
3rd Test | Sat, 19 Oct, 09:30 AM
India
South Africa
IND VS RSA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
South Africa in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Bangladesh in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia 2019
England in New Zealand 2019
India Women in West Indies 2019
Pakistan in Australia 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Sri Lanka Women in Australia 2019
Bangladesh Women in Pakistan 2019
Pentangular Series in Oman 2019
Caribbean Premier League
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us