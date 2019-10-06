India vs South Africa 2019: 3 reasons why Rohit Sharma's debut as an opener was so successful

Rohit Sharma, one of India’s stalwart batsmen, added two more centuries to his ever-growing tally this week. And no, they were not scored in ODI matches (his favourite format).

Both tons, which were registered in the first Test against South Africa at Vizag, were classic examples of Sharma’s patented modus operandi. Promoted to the opener's slot for the first time in his Test career, Sharma scored slowly at first, getting used to the pitch. And then once he was set, he exploded and smashed several sixes.

Here are three reasons why Sharma's debut as an opener was so successful.

#3 He is more confident and mature now

Even though Sharma is one of the most feared batsmen in ODI cricket, his Test career has been stop-start. Before the match against South Africa, his previous Test had been in December 2018.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant 2019 in ODIs. He was the top run-scorer in the World Cup (648 runs at an average of 81, with five centuries) and decimated the bowling attacks with remarkable ease. Those feats gave him the confidence boost he needed to amass the Test centuries at Vizag this week.

Another one of Sharma’s standout traits is his maturity. Sharma was lambasted in the past for giving his wicket away, but he worked hard on the problem and learnt to value his wicket.

In the first innings Sharma could have suffered a lapse of concentration upon reaching the three-figure mark. Instead, the opposite happened and he notched up a tall score.

