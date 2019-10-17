India vs South Africa 2019: Aiden Markram to miss the Ranchi Test due to self-inflicted injury

South African opener Aiden Markram had not performed well in the first two matches of the series

South Africa’s right-handed opening batsman, Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the third and the final Test match against India after the 25-year-old injured his wrist as he lashed out at a solid object because of his unlucky dismissal in the second innings of the Pune Test match. The visitors are yet to name a replacement for the opener.

Markram had lost his wicket after being adjudged LBW even before opening his account after India had enforced a follow-on on the South African team. He had a discussion with his opening partner, Dean Elgar but the duo decided against reviewing the on-field decision.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Markram had punched a solid object after the replays showed that the ball would have missed the leg stump. The team’s doctor Hashendra Ramjee said:

“A CT scan of Aiden Markram’s wrist showed a fracture involving the wrist bones. The medical team has therefore ruled him out of the next Test match against India. Arrangements have been made for him to see a specialist on his return to South Africa for further management of the injury.”

The opening batsman had a forgettable outing at the MCA Stadium as he bagged a pair in the Test match. Markram expressed his disappointment:

“It’s sad to be going home on this note and I completely understand what I’ve done wrong and take full accountability for it. It’s unacceptable in a Proteas environment and to let the team down is what hurts me the most. I’ve learned a lot from this and the other players I’m sure, have learned from it as well.”

He also revealed that emotion had got the better of him and that he had apologized to the team for his unprofessional behaviour.

Mitchell Marsh could face a self-inflicted absence after reacting angrily to being dismissed against Tasmania on the final day. https://t.co/tohEQHDf68 — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) October 13, 2019

Interestingly, this is not the first time in this week that a player has injured himself. Three days ago, the Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh had injured his hand by hitting the dressing room wall hard.

The third Test match between India and South Africa will begin from 19th October at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.