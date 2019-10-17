×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

India vs South Africa 2019: Aiden Markram to miss the Ranchi Test due to self-inflicted injury

Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
74   //    17 Oct 2019, 18:46 IST

South African opener Aiden Markram had not performed well in the first two matches of the series
South African opener Aiden Markram had not performed well in the first two matches of the series

South Africa’s right-handed opening batsman, Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the third and the final Test match against India after the 25-year-old injured his wrist as he lashed out at a solid object because of his unlucky dismissal in the second innings of the Pune Test match. The visitors are yet to name a replacement for the opener.

Markram had lost his wicket after being adjudged LBW even before opening his account after India had enforced a follow-on on the South African team. He had a discussion with his opening partner, Dean Elgar but the duo decided against reviewing the on-field decision.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Markram had punched a solid object after the replays showed that the ball would have missed the leg stump. The team’s doctor Hashendra Ramjee said:

“A CT scan of Aiden Markram’s wrist showed a fracture involving the wrist bones. The medical team has therefore ruled him out of the next Test match against India. Arrangements have been made for him to see a specialist on his return to South Africa for further management of the injury.”

The opening batsman had a forgettable outing at the MCA Stadium as he bagged a pair in the Test match. Markram expressed his disappointment:

“It’s sad to be going home on this note and I completely understand what I’ve done wrong and take full accountability for it. It’s unacceptable in a Proteas environment and to let the team down is what hurts me the most. I’ve learned a lot from this and the other players I’m sure, have learned from it as well.”

He also revealed that emotion had got the better of him and that he had apologized to the team for his unprofessional behaviour.

Interestingly, this is not the first time in this week that a player has injured himself. Three days ago, the Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh had injured his hand by hitting the dressing room wall hard.

The third Test match between India and South Africa will begin from 19th October at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.



Tags:
India vs South Africa 2019 South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team Aiden Markram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
South Africa in India 2019
1st T20I | Sun, 15 Sep
IND
RSA
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS RSA live score
2nd T20I | Wed, 18 Sep
RSA 149/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 151/3 (19.0 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 22 Sep
IND 134/9 (20.0 ov)
RSA 140/1 (16.5 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
IND VS RSA live score
1st Test | Wed, 02 Oct
IND 502/7 & 323/4
RSA 431/10 & 191/10
India won by 203 runs
IND VS RSA live score
2nd Test | Thu, 10 Oct
IND 601/5
RSA 275/10 & 189/10
India won by an innings and 137 runs
IND VS RSA live score
3rd Test | Sat, 19 Oct, 09:30 AM
India
South Africa
IND VS RSA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
South Africa in India 2019
Bangladesh in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia 2019
England in New Zealand 2019
Pakistan in Australia 2019
India Women in West Indies 2019
Afghanistan v West Indies in India 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Bangladesh Women in Pakistan 2019
Caribbean Premier League
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us