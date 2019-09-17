India vs South Africa 2019, last 2 T20Is: three Indian players to keep an eye on

Roald Grobler FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 61 // 17 Sep 2019, 00:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Indian cricket team.

The first match of the eagerly-awaited T20I series (which consists of three matches) between India and South Africa was washed out on Sunday. Dharamshala was hit by torrential rain and the non-result was inevitable.

It was a big disappointment, but now the focus turns to the second T20I at Mohali, which will be played on Wednesday. The last two matches can potentially be engrossing battles pitting two very talented teams against each other. Both India and South Africa have match-winners in their teams.

On that note, let’s look at three Indian players to keep an eye on in the rest of the series.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja batting in the World Cup semi-final.

Few players deserve the ‘all-rounder’ tag as much as Ravindra Jadeja. The 30-year-old can play solely as a front-line bowler. He is extremely economical and can snare valuable wickets.

He is a more-than capable batsman, as his first-class average of 46.52 suggests. He has ten first-class centuries to his name – quite an impressive feat for a number seven or eight batsman.

Jadeja is also an asset in the field and can potentially save 10-plus runs in a match. On a handful of occasions everything has gone right for the Chennai Super Kings player. One such example was the recent World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

In the first innings of the clash, Jadeja took the key wicket of Henry Nicholls (28 runs), just when the latter had looked set for a big score. He then took a stunning catch and also engendered a run-out.

In the second innings, chasing 240, India crashed to 92-6 and was in big trouble. Enter Jadeja. The left-hander scored a heroic 77 off 59 balls but, despite a nail-biting finish, it was not enough to secure a win.

Advertisement

This performance gave him a new level of confidence. Jadeja, who had been in and out of the side for a few years, will be determined to make the most of it against South Africa.

1 / 2 NEXT