India vs South Africa 2019 Schedule: Complete Time Table, When and where to watch, Live Streaming & Telecast Details

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 90 // 08 Sep 2019, 14:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India vs South Africa

After a successful tour of the West Indies, where India won all three series, Virat Kohli's men are gearing up for their next assignment. The Indian team is set to host South Africa for a three-match T20I series and a three-match Test rubber.

The tour will begin with the T20I series, which is set to commence on the 15th of September at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

India were brilliant in the group stages of the 2019 World Cup as they topped the standings but they were eliminated in the semifinals. The Men in Blue would be looking to play as many matches as possible to get a settled combination ahead of the World T20 in 2019.

Kohli's troops completed a whitewash in the T20I series in West Indies and the series against South Africa will the team with another opportunity to try various combinations.

South Africa, on the other hand, had a disastrous World Cup campaign as they never looked like qualifying for the knockouts. Ahead of the World T20 next year, South Africa have handed the captaincy reins to Quinton de Kock while Francois Du Plessis has been dropped from the squad. The Proteas would be hoping to gain some confidence by getting a few positive results against India.

After the T20 series, the two teams will face each other in the Test format. While India sits on top of the ICC World Test championship points table with 120 points, this series marks the beginning of South Africa's campaign in the competition.

This is set to be a very exciting tour and no cricket fan would like to miss out on the action. Thus, this article will provide you with all the details regarding the tour.

T20I Series fixtures:

1st T20I: 15 September, 19:00 IST, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

2nd T20I: 18 September, 19:00 IST, Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh

Advertisement

3rd T20I: 22 September, 19:00 IST, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Test Series fixtures:

1st Test: October 2-6, 09:30 IST, ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam

2nd Test: October 10-14, 09:30 IST, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

3rd Test: October 19-23, 09:30 IST, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Telecast Details

South Africa - SuperSport

USA - Willow TV, SkySports

India - Start Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1

Online streaming - Hotstar