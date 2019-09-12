India vs South Africa 2019: Three players who deserved a place in India’s Test squad

Bhuvneshwas Kumar

The Indian selection committee, under chief selector MSK Prasad, on Thursday announced a 15-member squad that would face the Proteas in a three-match Test series beginning this October.

The series against South Africa will also mark the beginning of the home Test season for the Virat Kohli-led side which is set to play five Tests in a span of two months. This will also be India’s first home Test assignment in the World Test Championship.

The selection of the Indian Test squad was majorly anticipated for a couple of spots that were up for the grabs. All eyes were on the selectors as they gave away a few hints over a new possible opening combination which might take the field in the first Test at Vizag. While Rohit Sharma was chosen for the opening slot alongside Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant was given another chance to prove his mettle as a wicket-keeper in the Test format.

While some players were lucky to get the nod, there were a few who still await their chances to get into the Test side.

Here’s a look at three players who deserved a place in India’s Test squad.

#3. Abhimanyu Easwaran

The Rising player from Bengal.

One of the most prolific run-scorers in the domestic circuit, Abhimanyu Easwaran has done everything to earn a spot in the national Test squad. Playing for Bengal, the left-handed opening batsman has been the mainstay for his state's side, especially in the four-day format.

With loads of runs at each level in the Indian domestic circuit, the 24-year old has made rapid progress to reach at the India-A level in quick time. With an aggregate of 861 in just 11 matches at an average of 95.67, Abhimanyu proved his efficiency for Bengal to emerge as the seventh-highest run-getter in the Ranji Trophy 2018-19.

His consistency in the past couple of years has helped him take a step closer to pursuing his India dream. With a first-class average inching towards nearly 50, Easwaran would feel disappointed to miss out on an opportunity for a maiden Test call-up.

Mayank Agarwal has been retained as an opener.

