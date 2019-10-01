×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

India vs South Africa 2019: Visakhapatnam Test weather report; rain could play spoilsport on all five days

Renin Wilben Albert
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
155   //    01 Oct 2019, 09:32 IST

India vs South Africa
India vs South Africa

While India and South Africa are preparing to battle it out in the first Test of the three-match series starting in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, October 2nd, rain is likely to dampen the spirit of both the players as well as the fans.

As per the weather report, there are chances of rain on all five days of the first Test. There is an 80 per cent chance of play being interrupted due to rain on the first day of the Test.

Further, there is a 50 per cent chance of showers on day two of the Test. On day three as well, the weather prediction states that chances of rain are in the region of 40 per cent.

That’s not all. The last two days of the Test could also be affected due to the possible wet condition on offer. It may be noted here that it has been raining quite frequently in Visakhapatnam for the last few days.

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

Earlier, the three-day practice match between Board President’s XI and South Africa in Vizianagram was also hit by rain. While play on the opening day was completely washed out, the start of the second day was delayed due to a wet outfield.

The practice game ended in a draw, with the notable takeaways being Rohit Sharma falling for a duck to Vernon Philander in his dress rehearsal as a Test opener, even as Priyank Panchal, Siddhesh Lad and Srikar Bharat hit fifties.

For South Africa, opener Aiden Markram made exactly 100 before retiring hurt while Temba Bavuma made an unbeaten 87 and Philander contributed a quick 48. With the ball, Keshav Maharaj claimed three wickets and Philander two.

The second and third Tests of the series will be played at Pune and Ranchi from October 10th and 19th respectively. 

Tags:
India vs South Africa 2019 South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
South Africa in India 2019
1st T20I | Sun, 15 Sep
IND
RSA
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS RSA live score
2nd T20I | Wed, 18 Sep
RSA 149/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 151/3 (19.0 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 22 Sep
IND 134/9 (20.0 ov)
RSA 140/1 (16.5 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
IND VS RSA live score
1st Test | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
India
South Africa
IND VS RSA preview
2nd Test | Thu, 10 Oct, 09:30 AM
India
South Africa
IND VS RSA preview
3rd Test | Sat, 19 Oct, 09:30 AM
India
South Africa
IND VS RSA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
South Africa in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia 2019
Sri Lanka Women in Australia 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Bangladesh Women in Pakistan 2019
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Caribbean Premier League
Pentangular Series in Oman 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us