India vs South Africa 2019: Visakhapatnam Test weather report; rain could play spoilsport on all five days

India vs South Africa

While India and South Africa are preparing to battle it out in the first Test of the three-match series starting in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, October 2nd, rain is likely to dampen the spirit of both the players as well as the fans.

As per the weather report, there are chances of rain on all five days of the first Test. There is an 80 per cent chance of play being interrupted due to rain on the first day of the Test.

Further, there is a 50 per cent chance of showers on day two of the Test. On day three as well, the weather prediction states that chances of rain are in the region of 40 per cent.

That’s not all. The last two days of the Test could also be affected due to the possible wet condition on offer. It may be noted here that it has been raining quite frequently in Visakhapatnam for the last few days.

Rohit Sharma

Earlier, the three-day practice match between Board President’s XI and South Africa in Vizianagram was also hit by rain. While play on the opening day was completely washed out, the start of the second day was delayed due to a wet outfield.

The practice game ended in a draw, with the notable takeaways being Rohit Sharma falling for a duck to Vernon Philander in his dress rehearsal as a Test opener, even as Priyank Panchal, Siddhesh Lad and Srikar Bharat hit fifties.

For South Africa, opener Aiden Markram made exactly 100 before retiring hurt while Temba Bavuma made an unbeaten 87 and Philander contributed a quick 48. With the ball, Keshav Maharaj claimed three wickets and Philander two.

The second and third Tests of the series will be played at Pune and Ranchi from October 10th and 19th respectively.