India vs South Africa 2020: BCCI issues dos and don'ts list to Indian team amidst Coronavirus scare

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) medical team has been monitoring the COVID-19 scene closely ahead of the ODI series against South Africa.

All the players, support staff, and state associations have been told about the standard guidelines issued by WHO and the Ministry of Health & Welfare (Government of India).

In a report on the official BCCI website, the team has been instructed to follow a list enumerating some essential dos and don'ts, like washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds, covering mouth while sneezing or coughing, reporting a fever or cough immediately, avoiding eating out too often, and avoiding close contact with fans and other individuals from outside the team.

NEWS: Precautions against Coronavirus (COVID-19) during South Africa’s tour of India, 2020



More details here https://t.co/lMQxmnn2OR pic.twitter.com/GPcgzlCBWZ — BCCI (@BCCI) March 11, 2020

In addition to that, the Men in Blue have been briefed to not handle fans’ phones for selfies.

Also, the team hotels have been issued a mandate to sanitize all the facilities the players will use, and also educate all staff members about the necessary dos and don’ts for the prevention of the spread of Coronavirus.

As per the report, all public washrooms at the stadiums are required to have hand wash liquids and sanitizers.

The first ODI begins at Dharamshala tomorrow, followed by the second ODI at Lucknow on March 15, and the third and last ODI in Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on March 18.