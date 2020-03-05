India vs South Africa 2020: Complete time-table, when and where to watch, live streaming and telecast details

Hardik Pandya might make a comeback to the Indian squad

While India have dominated over most of the teams in the ODIs at home, South Africa have turned out to be a difficult opponent for the Men in Blues in 50-over cricket.

India do have a better head-to-head record against South Africa at home, but not by much. Out of the 28 ODIs that India and South Africa have played on Indian soil, the hosts have won 15 and lost 13.

However, South Africa are in a transition phase right now with a few of their senior players retiring and Faf du Plessis stepping down from his post as the captain as well.

The Proteas will start this tour as the underdogs, but they will certainly take heart from the way they have recently performed against Australia under the leadership of Quinton de Kock, who has taken over as the new South African ODI captain.

India, on the other hand, wouldn’t have fond memories of their last ODI series as they were whitewashed 3-0 by New Zealand, but they are a more experienced and a more balanced side as compared to South Africa.

The hosts have not yet announced their squad for the series, but it’s suspected that they might have to go into the three-match series without the services of Rohit Sharma, who is still recovering from a calf injury he sustained on the New Zealand tour.

India might also be without a few of their other first-choice players, who are likely to be sent to Bangladesh to play for the Asia XI in the series against World XI.

However, even if India field a slightly weaker side, South Africa wouldn’t have it easy, as the hosts have some quality back-up players, who know the pitches at home really well. So, it's expected to be a cracking series.

Here is all that you need to know about India vs South Africa ODI series:

Schedule:

1st ODI: March 12, 13:30 IST, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

2nd ODI: March 15, 13:30 IST, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

3rd ODI: March 18, 13:30 IST, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Live streaming and telecast details:

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi

Live streaming: Hotstar app